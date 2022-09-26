Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Android 13 update for Samsung Galaxy A53 to arrive soon
Android 13 update for Samsung Galaxy A53 to arrive soon

Android 13 update for Samsung Galaxy A53 to arrive soon

Articles
Advertisement
Android 13 update for Samsung Galaxy A53 to arrive soon

Android 13 update for Samsung Galaxy A53 to arrive soon.

Advertisement
  • Samsung has been testing the One UI 5.0 beta version of Android 13 on a variety of handsets in various locations.
  • By the end of 2022, Samsung will update two generations of its flagship smartphones; report.
  • The company has not yet made public the list of devices that are eligible for the upgrade or the distribution schedule.
Advertisement

For the past few weeks, Samsung has been testing the One UI 5.0 beta version of Android 13 on a variety of handsets in various locations.

The company has not yet made public the list of devices that are eligible for the upgrade or the distribution schedule.

Prior to that, a study outlining the devices that might have access to the most recent version of Android before 2023 has just surfaced.

Let’s look at which Samsung smartphones will get the One UI 5.0 stable upgrade first.

An international tech source has said that by the end of 2022, Samsung will update two generations of its flagship smartphones to One UI 5.0 stable, which is based on Android 13.

More intriguingly, the South Korean IT behemoth will simultaneously roll out this update to a mid-range smartphone.

Advertisement

It’s none other than the Galaxy A53 in question.

If so, the A53 will be the first device from the A series to get the most recent Android upgrade alongside the flagships.

Here is a list of Samsung devices that are rumored to receive the stable Android 13 upgrade before 2023.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
    • Advertisement
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Galaxy S21 Plus
    • Advertisement
  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S21
  • Galaxy A53

Despite the fact that this information makes Samsung’s update strategy sound promising, it actually lags behind Oppo’s.

The latter has already started rolling out Android 13 stable to both its 2022 flagships and OnePlus’ 2022 devices.

Advertisement

In any case, Samsung offers lengthier support than all other Android OEMs.

It is the only company to provide 5 years of security updates in addition to 4 generations of Android updates.

 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung's Galaxy A53 is in production. Internet reports say Samsung will reveal...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specifications
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Play price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Hot 9 Play price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story