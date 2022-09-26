Android 13 update for Samsung Galaxy A53 to arrive soon.

Samsung has been testing the One UI 5.0 beta version of Android 13 on a variety of handsets in various locations.

The company has not yet made public the list of devices that are eligible for the upgrade or the distribution schedule.

Prior to that, a study outlining the devices that might have access to the most recent version of Android before 2023 has just surfaced.

Let’s look at which Samsung smartphones will get the One UI 5.0 stable upgrade first.

An international tech source has said that by the end of 2022, Samsung will update two generations of its flagship smartphones to One UI 5.0 stable, which is based on Android 13.

More intriguingly, the South Korean IT behemoth will simultaneously roll out this update to a mid-range smartphone.

It’s none other than the Galaxy A53 in question.

If so, the A53 will be the first device from the A series to get the most recent Android upgrade alongside the flagships.

Here is a list of Samsung devices that are rumored to receive the stable Android 13 upgrade before 2023.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21

Galaxy A53

Despite the fact that this information makes Samsung’s update strategy sound promising, it actually lags behind Oppo’s.

The latter has already started rolling out Android 13 stable to both its 2022 flagships and OnePlus’ 2022 devices.

In any case, Samsung offers lengthier support than all other Android OEMs.

It is the only company to provide 5 years of security updates in addition to 4 generations of Android updates.