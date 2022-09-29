Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries

Windows 11 users in 21 more countries can now run Android apps on their computers.

Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) was released Tuesday to all Windows 11 users.

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 users in 21 more countries can now use Android apps. Starting on Tuesday, all Windows 11 users could download WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) to allow Android apps to work.

Because of this update, more people will be able to download a small number of Android apps from the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft’s website says that the machine must have at least 8GB of RAM (16GB is recommended), an SSD (solid-state drive), an Intel core i3 8th Gen or higher, and the Virtual Machine Platform setting must also be turned on.

If you want to run Android apps on your Windows computer, you can go to the Microsoft Store, download the “Amazon Appstore,” and then, when prompted, install the “Windows Subsystem for Android.”

Once it’s installed, open the Amazon Appstore and sign in with an Amazon account to look at apps.

There aren’t many apps in the Amazon Appstore right now, but there are ways to sideload as many apps as you want.

WSA for Windows 11 is currently being distributed to users in Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and Vatican City/Holy See.

