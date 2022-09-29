Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries
Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries

Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries

Articles
Advertisement
Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries

Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries

Advertisement
  • Windows 11 users in 21 more countries can now run Android apps on their computers.
  • Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) was released Tuesday to all Windows 11 users.

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 users in 21 more countries can now use Android apps. Starting on Tuesday, all Windows 11 users could download WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) to allow Android apps to work.

Advertisement

Because of this update, more people will be able to download a small number of Android apps from the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft’s website says that the machine must have at least 8GB of RAM (16GB is recommended), an SSD (solid-state drive), an Intel core i3 8th Gen or higher, and the Virtual Machine Platform setting must also be turned on.

If you want to run Android apps on your Windows computer, you can go to the Microsoft Store, download the “Amazon Appstore,” and then, when prompted, install the “Windows Subsystem for Android.”

Once it’s installed, open the Amazon Appstore and sign in with an Amazon account to look at apps.

There aren’t many apps in the Amazon Appstore right now, but there are ways to sideload as many apps as you want.

WSA for Windows 11 is currently being distributed to users in Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and Vatican City/Holy See.

Advertisement

Also Read

Twitter is adding a new community section for professional profiles
Twitter is adding a new community section for professional profiles

Twitter is introducing a new Professional Profile option. Communities are just like...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story