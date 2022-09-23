Android users can now get Dynamic Island from Apple.

Apple introduced Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple finally made the decision to address the notch, which many people find unsuitable.

For whatever reason, the company labels a flexible feature on the new iPhone 14 Pro models “Dynamic Island.”

Its purpose is to display different warnings, notifications, and interactions.

There is a free app available on the Play Store that provides a comparable experience on any Android smartphone, so Android users don’t have to feel left out.

Apple’s Dynamic Island can be somewhat imitated by new software from Jawomo called DynamicSpot.

The app, which you can presently download for free from the Play Store, allows you to change the “island’s” size and position depending on where the notch is situated on your Android handset.

It also provides a ton of customizing options. You can choose what notifications you want to see on your screen.

Additionally, DynamicSpot can simultaneously display two pop-up notifications.

The app’s free edition only offers a few features; however, you may upgrade to the Pro version for $4.99 to use all of its features.

The premium version of the app was not tested by us. However, others who tried it at Phonearena claim it unlocks more functionality.

For instance, it allows users to access single tap and long press functions as well as display DynamicSpot on the lock screen.

The program has no adverts and is available for free download.

Although it is still in the beta stage, there might be some compatibility problems. Additionally, the software can perhaps contain some flaws.

In any case, up until Android makers decide to introduce a similar alternative, this is your best chance to obtain Apple’s Dynamic Island on your Android phone.

