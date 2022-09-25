Advertisement
Apple AirPods Pro 2 gets firmware update

Articles
  • The first software update for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 TWS earphones has been released.
  • Release notes for the updated firmware claim that it contains bug fixes and “other improvements”.
  • There is no conventional method to manually install the upgrades.
The first software update for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 TWS earphones, which were introduced earlier this month and put on sale yesterday, has been released.

Although the release notes for the updated firmware, which has version number 5A377, claim that it contains bug fixes and “other improvements,” we are unsure of which issues this update fixes and what else is enhanced.

There is no conventional method to manually install the upgrades, so you’ll have to wait till the update arrives on your AirPods.

Firmware updates on the AirPods are typically provided when they are charging and within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the most recent OS version, open the Settings app, and navigate to Bluetooth > AirPods if you are unsure of what firmware your AirPods have.

To find the firmware version, hit the “More Info” button, which is symbolized by the letter ‘i’ and then scroll down to the “About” section.

Option-click the Apple menu’s Apple logo on a Mac and select “System Information.” Look under your AirPods for the firmware version by clicking “Bluetooth” right now.

 

