Apple announces new ‘Crash Detection’ feature; details here.

Apple has unveiled the Crash Detection function for iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8.

The emergency services interface will show up on both devices after a serious automobile crash.

Apple claims its algorithm has been trained on more than 1 million hours of actual driving and crash data from crash test facilities.

Apple presented its highly anticipated flagship iPhone 14 series at yesterday night’s “Far Out” event. The Cupertino-based business also announced the Watch Series 8.

For the recently revealed devices, the company also unveiled a brand-new function called Crash Detection.

Apple claims that while it expects consumers won’t require the feature, it should provide them with a sense of security while driving.

Notably, Google has long provided auto accident detection on its Pixel smartphones.

In the event of a car crash, the Crash Detection feature, a new Emergency function, may save the users’ lives.

It might be unpredictable and risky to drive on the road.

An automobile crash can be detected by Apple’s newest Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 14 series, and after 10 seconds, the feature will automatically alert the user’s emergency contact and provide them with the user’s location.

It’s important to note that the feature only operates when the user is behind the wheel.

Both the Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 14 series come with two new motion sensors – an upgraded 3-axis gyroscope and a high-G-force accelerometer – in case you’re wondering how the Crash Detection feature functions.

The latter has a sampling rate that is nearly 3,000 times quicker and can measure up to 256 G’s.

Apple has also developed a sophisticated sensor algorithm to activate the function precisely.

The Crash Detection on a linked iPhone uses the motion sensor in addition to the barometer, GPS, and microphone to determine whether a serious crash has occurred.

All of the information makes it possible to pinpoint the exact moment of impact.

The emergency services interface will show up on both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 14 series after a serious crash.

According to Apple, the emergency feature can identify collisions involving automobiles, SUVs, and pickup trucks.

It also focuses on four different forms of collisions: rollovers, rear-end collisions, side impacts, and front impacts.

Only when driving and just before a potential mishap does the feature run and process data.

Additionally, the data is stored on the device and is not collected by Apple.

Apple stated in the announcement that its algorithm has been trained on more than 1 million hours of actual driving and crash data and that it has researched vehicle crashes at cutting-edge crash test facilities for years.

