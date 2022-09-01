Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple CEO pledges aid for Pakistan’s flood relief
Apple CEO pledges aid for Pakistan’s flood relief

Apple CEO pledges aid for Pakistan’s flood relief

Articles
Advertisement
Apple CEO pledges aid for Pakistan’s flood relief

Apple CEO pledges aid for Pakistan’s flood relief.

Advertisement
  • The executive tweeted that Apple would contribute to Pakistan’s relief and reconstruction efforts.
  • Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani campaigner and Nobel Prize recipient, reacted favorably to Cook’s kind act.
  • More than 800,000 animals have been carried away and over 1 million homes and other buildings destroyed.
Advertisement

Both domestic and foreign donors are providing aid to Pakistan for flood relief.

Recently, the UN contributed more than $160 million to lessen the devastation, and now Apple CEO Tim Cook is also assisting Pakistan.

The executive tweeted that Apple would contribute to Pakistan’s relief and reconstruction efforts. He added that the floods in Pakistan and the nearby countries are terrible humanitarian catastrophes.

Advertisement

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani campaigner and Nobel Prize recipient, reacted favorably to Cook’s kind act.

Advertisement

Additional Pakistani Twitter users jumped in, offering helpful contribution links and other suggestions.

Advertisement

 

One of the individuals who thanked Cook for the assistance was Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, who also mentioned how Pakistan, despite being the nation with the lowest carbon emissions, is suffering the most from global warming.

Furthermore, he stated that the G-7, OECD, and Fortune 100 had a duty to contribute to the relief efforts for the more than 30 million people who have been displaced by the floods.

Advertisement

 

Over 1,100 people have already died as a result of the flood, and over 30 million people are still experiencing its effects.

According to statistics from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 800,000 animals have been carried away and over 1 million homes and other buildings have been destroyed.

 

Also Read

iOS 12.5.6 with security fix released before Apple big event: Details
iOS 12.5.6 with security fix released before Apple big event: Details

Apple is reportedly updating older iPhone and iPad models to iOS 12.5.6....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & special features
Huawei Mate X3 price in Pakistan & special features
Huawei Mate X3 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan & special features
Chrome is getting better at using your computer's RAM and battery
Chrome is getting better at using your computer's RAM and battery
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story