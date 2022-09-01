Apple CEO pledges aid for Pakistan’s flood relief.

The executive tweeted that Apple would contribute to Pakistan’s relief and reconstruction efforts.

Both domestic and foreign donors are providing aid to Pakistan for flood relief.

Recently, the UN contributed more than $160 million to lessen the devastation, and now Apple CEO Tim Cook is also assisting Pakistan.

The executive tweeted that Apple would contribute to Pakistan’s relief and reconstruction efforts. He added that the floods in Pakistan and the nearby countries are terrible humanitarian catastrophes.

The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 31, 2022

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani campaigner and Nobel Prize recipient, reacted favorably to Cook’s kind act.

Thank you Tim and Apple for providing support to Pakistan in this very difficult time. ❤️ — Malala (@Malala) August 31, 2022

Additional Pakistani Twitter users jumped in, offering helpful contribution links and other suggestions.

https://t.co/jF2WMcJsDS This is the only credible organization in Pakistan at the moment reaching out and delivering aid including food, tents and medicine to the affected people all across Pakistan. — Farrukh (@ijazfx) August 31, 2022

One of the individuals who thanked Cook for the assistance was Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, who also mentioned how Pakistan, despite being the nation with the lowest carbon emissions, is suffering the most from global warming.

Furthermore, he stated that the G-7, OECD, and Fortune 100 had a duty to contribute to the relief efforts for the more than 30 million people who have been displaced by the floods.

Thanks for the support. Pakistan with lowest carbon emission is facing brunt of global warming with 33 million people displaced for no fault of its. G-7, OECD & Fortune100 must realise their responsibility & help in fighting the calamity. @tim_cook @OECDdev @FortuneMagazine https://t.co/6yAPLdDblN — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) August 31, 2022

Over 1,100 people have already died as a result of the flood, and over 30 million people are still experiencing its effects.

According to statistics from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 800,000 animals have been carried away and over 1 million homes and other buildings have been destroyed.

