Apple dismisses plan to raise iPhone production as demand declines.

Apple has decided against increasing the manufacturing of the devices this year.

Suppliers were told to scale back plans to raise production of its premium iPhone 14 product line.

Instead, Apple plans to make 90 million devices for the time period.

Advertisement

After the predicted jump in demand for its new iPhones did not occur, Apple has decided against increasing manufacturing of the devices this year, a global media outlet claimed on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

According to the media site, the company instructed suppliers to scale back plans to raise production of its premium iPhone 14 product line by up to 6 million units in the second half of this year.

Instead, the company with its headquarters in Cupertino, California, plans to make 90 million devices for the time period, roughly the same as a year ago and in accordance with Apple’s first prediction this summer, according to the source.

As a result of the greater demand for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models compared to the entry-level devices, at least one Apple supplier is switching production capacity from cheaper iPhones to premium models.

As the tech giant shifts some of its production away from China, Apple announced this week that it would begin producing the iPhone 14, which was introduced earlier this month, in India.

Advertisement

Also Read Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs Apple may replace the iPhone "Pro Max" with an "Ultra" model next...