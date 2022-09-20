Apple fixes a troubling problem with iPhone 14 Pro camera

Apple is working on a fix for iPhone 14 Pro owners who are having problems with the camera.

The phone’s camera vibrates and makes a strange buzzing sound when it’s being used in third-party apps.

Until Apple fixes the issue, users shouldn’t use the camera in apps like Instagram or Snapchat.

As soon as customers started getting Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro on Friday, reports started coming out about a problem with the camera.

When using the phone’s camera in apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, some owners noticed that the camera started to vibrate quickly and make a strange buzzing sound. This made the image on the screen look unstable and blurry.

The video below shows it:

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

The scary problem quickly got a lot of attention on social media, and Apple eventually heard about it and decided to do something about it.

In a statement that got a lot of attention on Monday, the tech giant said, “We are aware of the problem, and a fix will be out next week.”

People who are having strange things happen on their expensive new iPhone 14 Pro will be glad to hear that Apple thinks it’s a software problem and not a hardware problem, which could be harder to fix.

Until Apple fixes the issue, anyone with an afflicted iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max should avoid accessing the camera in third-party apps.

The vibrations could compromise the phone’s sensor-shift image stabilisation system.

If you use the iPhone’s built-in camera, the vibrations don’t seem to happen, so you can still take photos and videos.

It’s not uncommon for new phones and other tech devices to have problems when they first come out, but most of the time (hopefully! ), they can be fixed with a software update.

Apple still makes severe tech mistakes. The iPhone 4 debut in 2010 resulted in “antennagate,” where the phone lost signal if held a certain way.

The company offered iPhone 4 owners a $15 refund or a free bumper case to prevent signal drops.

Multiple consumers reported issues with the butterfly-mechanism keyboard on some 2015-2019 MacBooks.

Apple agreed to reimburse affected customers in court. Apple agreed to pay money to customers who had been hurt.