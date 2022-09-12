Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs
The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in two storage capacities: 64...
The iPhone 11 series has just been released. To boost photography, the Apple iPhone 11 horizontal camera incorporates a twin camera setup and a flash in the centre.
Along with the camera configuration, the device’s 5.65-inch display is also revealed. Apple’s 11 has OLED displays, although it’s unclear whether they’re from Samsung.
The Hexa-core processor of the iPhone 11 makes tasks simple. The iPhone 11’s display will be shielded by scratch-resistant glass. The screen of the gadget is now scratch-and-coin-resistant.
Apple iPhone 11 customers will be able to keep all of their data and IOS 11 software, which is the brand’s lightest and most capable software, on 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Apple iPhone 11 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,899/-
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|PROCESSOR
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless
