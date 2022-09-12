Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & specifications

The iPhone 11 has a 5.65-inch OLED display.

The Hexa-core processor of the iPhone 11 makes tasks simple.

The screen of the gadget is now scratch-and-coin-resistant.

Advertisement

The iPhone 11 series has just been released. To boost photography, the Apple iPhone 11 horizontal camera incorporates a twin camera setup and a flash in the centre.

Along with the camera configuration, the device’s 5.65-inch display is also revealed. Apple’s 11 has OLED displays, although it’s unclear whether they’re from Samsung.

The Hexa-core processor of the iPhone 11 makes tasks simple. The iPhone 11’s display will be shielded by scratch-resistant glass. The screen of the gadget is now scratch-and-coin-resistant.

Apple iPhone 11 customers will be able to keep all of their data and IOS 11 software, which is the brand’s lightest and most capable software, on 64 GB of built-in storage.

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,899/-

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 11 Specifications:

BUILD OS IOS 13 Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) DISPLAY Technology Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing MEMORY Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh Talktime up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in two storage capacities: 64...