Apple iPhone 12 vs Apple iPhone 14: Detailed specs comparison.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 are two generations apart but very similar in design.

Both phones have a ceramic glass covering their displays and are IP68 certified.

The new model uses 25W charging as opposed to the iPhone 12’s 20W.

Recently, the iPhone 14 series launched on sale in all countries, giving customers access to Apple’s newest innovations.

The iPhone 14 is quite identical to the company’s previous generation model, even though the Pro, Plus, and Max models receive good updates.

Even yet, if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a new iPhone this year, the A15 bionic chip and the tiny form size make it an attractive option.

Does it make sense to spend more money and upgrade to the new iPhone 14 model if you are already using an iPhone model like the iPhone 12?

In this comparison of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12, we attempt to provide an answer.

iPhone 12 vs Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 14 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm,

164 g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm,

172 g DISPLAY 6.1 inches, 1170 x 2532 pixels (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 inches, 1170 x 2532p (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED PROCESSOR Apple A14 Bionic hexa-core 3.1 GHz Apple A15 Bionic hexa-core 3.22 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 4 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 512 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE iOS 14 (upgradable) iOS 16 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/1.6 + f/2.4

Dual 12 MP + SL 3D f/2.2 Dual 12 + 12 MP scanner, f/1.5 + f/2.4

Dual 12 MP + SL 3D f/1.9 BATTERY 2815 mAh, fast charging 20W and Qi fast wireless charging 15W Fast Charging 50% in 30 minutes and Qi wireless charging 15W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, MagSafe, IP68 waterproof 5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, MagSafe 15W, IP68 waterproof

Design

Despite being two generations apart, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 have several design features in common.

It is obvious that Apple is not making much of an effort to set the new model apart from its predecessors, at least not for the basic iPhone model.

For instance, both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 12 maintain the same basic design. The aluminum frame and glass front and rear of the two phones are identical.

iPhone 14 actually has the same unsightly display notch on the front as earlier versions. Notably, the notch on the iPhone 14 is a little bit less than the one on the iPhone 12.

Both phones come in a variety of colors. The colors of the iPhone 12 were Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, and Purple.

iPhone 14 adds Midnight and Starlight colors to the previously stated ones but does not offer the green option.

Even their sizes are strikingly similar. The body of the iPhone 14 measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm, while the body of the iPhone 12 is 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm.

As you can see, both models have the exact same length and width, with the exception of the current model’s modest increase in thickness.

The iPhone 14 weighs 172 grams as opposed to the iPhone 12’s 164 grams, making it significantly heavier.

Display

The basic iPhone models haven’t seen any significant updates over the past few years.

The Super Retina XDR OLED display used in both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 12 measures 6.1 inches diagonally, has a Full HD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, is certified for HDR10, and supports Dolby Vision.

Both phones have 60Hz panels, which is the same as the Pro versions, which have ProMotion displays with a smoother refresh rate.

iPhone 14’s display panel is 800 nits brighter than the iPhone 12’s, which is only 625 nits. The huge notch on the front of the screen of the two phones allows for 3D facial recognition.

Specs & Software

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset from last year, which features a Hexa-core architecture made up of two Avalanche CPUs with a maximum frequency of 3.23 GHz, four Blizzard CPUs with a maximum frequency of 1.82 GHz, and a 5-core Apple-exclusive GPU.

Additionally, it has up to 512 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM.

As you may have observed, the iPhone 14 model lacks the newest generation A16 chip, in contrast to the Pro models of this year, and instead uses the A15 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 13 Pro from last year.

This also implies that there won’t be much of a performance change when compared to the iPhone 12. The chip within the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 14 are only different by one generation.

The iPhone 12 falls short in terms of RAM and storage, with the base model starting off with only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Camera

The 12MP dual camera configurations on both versions are similar but don’t be fooled. In practically every area, the iPhone 14’s camera system is superior.

iPhone 14 has two cameras: a 12 MP ultrawide secondary camera and a 12 MP main camera with sensor-shift OIS. A 12 MP selfie camera that can record 4K video is present.

The specifics are where the main disparities reside, though. For instance, the new iPhone 14 has a bigger f/1.5 aperture compared to the iPhone 12’s f/1.6 aperture.

Additionally, the current model’s 1.9 m pixels are larger than the 1.4 m ones present on the previous iPhone.

More to it, the new model has a new Photonic Engine that makes use of Deep Fusion technology to provide better low-light images than models from earlier generations.

With autofocus capabilities and a larger f/1.9 aperture, the selfie camera also receives an improvement, providing better selfie shots in low light.

As a result, the iPhone 14’s camera performs substantially better than the iPhone 12’s.

Battery

A 3279 mAh battery is reportedly built with the iPhone 14. Compared to the modest 2,815mAh battery featured on the previous iPhone 12 model, this is unquestionably an improvement.

Additionally, the charging rate has increased, with the new model using 25W charging as opposed to the iPhone 12’s 20W.

The new iPhone 14 model should have longer battery life thanks to faster charging times, a bigger battery, and a more efficient CPU.

Price

While iPhone 12 was released a few years ago for just $799 or £799, the iPhone 14 starts at $999 or €999.

