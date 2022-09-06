Apple iPhone 14 launch event; what to expect.

The event is titled “Far Out” and will take place at the Apple Park facility in Cupertino, California.

Rumors suggest that the Pro version of the iPhone 14 Pro will have a larger, more powerful camera.

Apple will start construction on the Apple Watch Pro, a new professional gadget.

Advertisement

The greatest Apple event of the year is officially here.

It begins at 10:00 AM PT for those in attendance in person as well as those watching via stream on Apple’s website and YouTube channel.

It is titled “Far Out” and will take place at the Apple Park facility.

Here is what to anticipate.

iPhone 14

It’s the main Fall event for Apple, and as usual, it’s all about the new iPhones.

Advertisement

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are the four new iPhone 14 models that Apple will introduce.

The iPhone mini will be discontinued as a result of the switch to a more cost-effective Plus-sized phone due to weak sales.

The more reliable speculations suggest that the Pro duo will receive the larger improvements.

The selfie and FaceID cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a new dual cutout, which will be combined in software to form a single, long pill-shaped notch.

The privacy indications for the microphone and camera will fit between the physical cutouts.

A new, larger 48MP sensor will be installed in the primary wide camera, enabling 8K video recording.

Advertisement

The selfie camera will finally receive autofocus and probably see imager enhancements, while the ultrawide camera will get a larger sensor for better low-light images.

According to rumors, Apple will finally demonstrate an Always-on iPhone display. The new A16 chipset will finally be available for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The non-Pro models will continue to use the A15 Bionic chip from last year and most likely take on the iPhone 13 Pro’s wide camera, which has a larger sensor and brighter lens.

The upgraded ultrawide camera may be available for non-Pro models, according to some rumors, but it’s unclear whether or not the selfie camera will have autofocus.

For another year, the new iPhones will still have a Lightning connection, although charging rates may rise to 30W.

The cost of the Pro versions will probably increase by $100 in the US and maybe even more in Europe.

Advertisement

All iPhone 14 versions may include a ground-breaking new satellite connectivity function that Apple attempted to introduce last year but was unable to complete.

That can be connected to the event’s motto, “Far Out.” Apple’s connectivity has reportedly been provided by the satellite provider Globalstar.

Consider using the feature as a last resort if all other communication channels are down; it will only have enough bandwidth for a call or a text message.

Also Read Apple Watch Pro design leaked; can cost $900 The Apple Watch Pro is expected to cost between $900 and $1,000....

Watch SE, Watch Pro, Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be the upcoming announcement in terms of priority, while it’s possible that Apple will make a lead announcement first.

Advertisement

Expect the Apple Watch Series 8 to come equipped with a speedier S8 chip.

Blood pressure monitoring is improbable, but a new temperature monitor that can measure fertility and warn the wearer of a potential fever is very likely to become available.

Apple will start construction on the Watch Pro, a new professional gadget. Instead of the 41mm and 45mm sizes of Apple’s existing smartwatches, it will have a larger 47mm casing.

According to rumors, the Pro will have a flat-edged display and improved construction, maybe with a sapphire screen and titanium case.

The price of the Apple Watch Pro is anticipated to be between $900 and $1000.

The new Watch SE is the final option. The S8 chip will be the biggest advancement because it should keep the same display size as the current Watch SE.

Advertisement

iOS 16 & AirPods Pro 2

A new version of the three-year-old AirPods Pro is coming. In order to better support Bluetooth, the new AirPods Pro will be the first to utilise Apple’s Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC).

Like the Beats Fit Pro, the AirPods Pro might include a revolutionary stem-free design with integrated wing tips.

After the announcement of the iPhone 14 in a week, Apple is expected to have completed work on iOS 16 and release the upgrade.

Its greatest additions include a new lock screen that can be customized, bottom-positioned notifications, new profiles for various situations, and the option to modify and unsend messages.

Advertisement

Also Read Leak says Apple Watch Pro will have an additional button The Apple Watch Pro will reportedly have an extra multitasking button that...