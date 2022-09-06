Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan & features.

Apple is preparing to release the iPhone 14 soon. There are reports that the smartphone maker iPhone will introduce a new model.

The future device will be a premium smartphone with the name Apple iPhone 14 and will be unveiled in September.

The smartphone has the most powerful chipset, the Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), as well as a 3.22 GHz Hexa Core CPU from the Apple iPhone 14, which makes the gadget incredibly quick.

Additionally, this smartphone has an Apple GPU (5-core graphics) inside.

Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 224,999.

Apple iPhone 14 Specifications:

Build OS IOS 15 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 3.22 Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash Features Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 3115 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, MagSafe wireless charging, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 224,999) Price in USD: $NA

