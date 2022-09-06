Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan & features.

Apple is preparing to release the iPhone 14 soon. There are reports that the smartphone maker iPhone will introduce a new model.

The future device will be a premium smartphone with the name Apple iPhone 14 and will be unveiled in September.

The smartphone has the most powerful chipset, the Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), as well as a 3.22 GHz Hexa Core CPU from the Apple iPhone 14, which makes the gadget incredibly quick.

Additionally, this smartphone has an Apple GPU (5-core graphics) inside.

Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 224,999.

Apple iPhone 14 Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 15
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPU3.22 Ghz Hexa Core
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesVideo ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 3115 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, MagSafe wireless charging, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 224,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

