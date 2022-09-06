Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan & features.

Apple iPhone 14 launch event; what to expect
The event is titled "Far Out" and will take place at the...
Apple is preparing to release the iPhone 14 soon. There are reports that the smartphone maker iPhone will introduce a new model.
The future device will be a premium smartphone with the name Apple iPhone 14 and will be unveiled in September.
The smartphone has the most powerful chipset, the Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), as well as a 3.22 GHz Hexa Core CPU from the Apple iPhone 14, which makes the gadget incredibly quick.
Additionally, this smartphone has an Apple GPU (5-core graphics) inside.
The Apple iPhone 14 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 224,999.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|3.22 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 3115 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, MagSafe wireless charging, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 224,999) Price in USD: $NA
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.