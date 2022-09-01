Apple iPhone 14 price increase is less than expected

The iPhone 14 will cost $749, while the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could cost $849 and $1,049.

Apple is about to release the next-generation iPhone 14 series next week, but almost everything about the device has already been leaked online before the official announcement.

A new report says that the price increase for the iPhone 14 will be less than expected.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 14 will cost $799 and the iPhone 14 Max will cost $899.The iPhone 14 Pro costs $1,099, and the Pro Max costs $1,199.

The iPhone 14 will cost $749, while the iPhone 14 Max will cost $849, according to TrenForce (via 9to5Mac). The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could cost $1,049 and $1,149.

The article says that Apple may want to play it safe and predict a lower price hike considering the current smartphone industry and economy.

According to rumours, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro have different internals. Last year’s chipset will be used, while Pro models will use the Apple A16 Bionic processor.

All iPhone 14 versions reportedly have 6GB of RAM. The corporation may potentially drop the 128GB option and start with 256GB.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro will come in five colours: the usual Gold, Graphite, and Silver, as well as two new ones, Blue and Purple.

