Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera shakes with 3rd party apps; details.

The new iPhone 14 Pro series has a 48-megapixel primary camera for better fluid video capture.

However, some apps such as Instagram and Snapchat are having issues with the OIS system.

This makes videos that have been shot and posted on social media unusable.

Recently, Apple announced the eagerly awaited iPhone 14 series.

However, Apple appears that things didn’t go as well as expected since the new iPhone models have some difficulties with standard system applications like FaceTime and iMessage.

According to a recent claim, the higher-end Pro models’ cameras are also affected by a flaw.

Numerous people have reported having problems with their new iPhone 14 Pro series cameras, according to a report.

For those who are unaware, the 48-megapixel primary camera on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro series includes an Action Mode for more fluid video capture.

However, it appears that some applications developed by third parties are having trouble utilizing this upgraded camera sensor.

Currently, a number of 2022 iPhone customers have reported that using well-known social media apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat causes the camera module to shake.

The camera problem gives the videos an unsteady, jerky appearance.

This makes these videos that have been shot and posted on social media useless. Additionally, posts on the same flaw are being posted on Reddit as a result of complaints about this problem.

The OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) system’s trembling is now thought to be the main cause of this problem.

Notably, the problem doesn’t affect the base iPhone 14 model because it employs an older OIS system as opposed to Apple’s new 48-megapixel primary camera, which uses second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS technology.

