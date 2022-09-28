Apple iPhone 14 Pro experiences network & charging issues.

The iPhone 14 Pro series has had its fair share of glitches and other issues.

A new bug causes the iPhone to restart when charging and even cause issues with network connectivity.

Both MagSafe wireless charging and lightning cable charging for the iPhone 14 Pro versions will cause a restart.

The Apple iPhone 14 series has been in the news since its release for a number of glitches and other problems.

The most recent versions now discuss a bug that causes the 2022 iPhone to restart when charging and even causes issues with network connectivity.

Let’s have a look.

We previously highlighted information about problems the iPhone 14 Pro series models were having with some fundamental system programs, notably iMessage.

Users of the iPhone 14 Pro series now seem to be having greater problems with a variety of other features as well.

This includes issues with the Dynamic Island function as well as the performance of satellite phones.

In addition, Verizon customers who utilize the iPhone 14 Pro are reporting very poor 5G signals and other network coverage concerns.

Both of these standout features were highlighted during the iPhone 14 series introduction by the Cupertino-based company.

But the bugs don’t end there; the new Apple flagship phones also have a significant problem with charging.

Since battery life issues have affected Apple iPhones since the release of iOS 16, this is not the only fault with the new iPhone’s battery.

Although there is currently no formal statement for it, the bug is not impacting everyone.

Online, there is an unofficial remedy that involves turning off background app refresh.

To find this, go to Settings, choose the General tab, go to the Background App Refresh option, and then select it.

