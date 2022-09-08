Apple iPhone 14 series retail price in Pakistan.

Apple to discontinue producing older iPhones
Apple announces iPhone 14 series at its 'Far Out' event. The company...
The new, larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 from Apple is currently the most popular news.
The phone comes with the best battery life, a revolutionary dual-camera system, and crash detection.
Here are some specifics regarding Apple’s most recent iPhone and the price at which Pakistanis can get the opulent device.
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the subject of attention.
A larger 6.7-inch Plus variant of the iPhone has replaced the smaller iPhone mini model. Basically, buying an iOS flagship with a big screen is a less expensive option.
Chipset A15 Bionic chip
Camera Advanced dual-camera system
12MP Main TrueDepth front camera
Display 6.1″
128GB $799 (179,471.74 Pakistani Rupees)
256GB $899 (201,933.79 Pakistani Rupees)
512GB $1,099 (246,862.26 Pakistani Rupees)
Chipset A15 Bionic chip
Camera Advanced dual-camera system
12MP Main TrueDepth front camera
Display 6.7″
128GB $899 (201,936.94 Pakistani Rupees)
256GB $999 (224,399.34 Pakistani Rupees)
512GB $1,199 (269,324.70 Pakistani Rupees)
Chipset A16 Bionic chip
Camera 48MP Main TrueDepth front camera with autofocus
Display 6.1″
Dynamic Island – Pill notch screen
128GB $999 (224,395.86 Pakistani Rupees)
256GB $1,099 (246,857.90 Pakistani Rupees)
512GB $1,299 (291,782.00 Pakistani Rupees)
1TB $1,499 (336,706.01 Pakistani Rupees)
Chipset A16 Bionic chip
Camera 48MP Main TrueDepth front camera with autofocus
Display 6.7″
Dynamic Island – Pill notch screen
128GB $1,099 (246,857.90 Pakistani Rupees)
256GB $1,199 (269,320.94 Pakistani Rupees)
512GB $1,399 (314,245.21 Pakistani Rupees)
1TB $1,599 (359,169.47 Pakistani Rupees)
