Apple iPhone 14 series retail price in Pakistan.

The new, larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 from Apple is currently the most popular news.

The phone comes with the best battery life, a revolutionary dual-camera system, and crash detection.

Here are some specifics regarding Apple’s most recent iPhone and the price at which Pakistanis can get the opulent device.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the subject of attention.

A larger 6.7-inch Plus variant of the iPhone has replaced the smaller iPhone mini model. Basically, buying an iOS flagship with a big screen is a less expensive option.

iPhone 14

Chipset A15 Bionic chip

Camera Advanced dual-camera system

12MP Main TrueDepth front camera

Display 6.1″

iPhone 14 price

128GB $799 (179,471.74 Pakistani Rupees)

256GB $899 (201,933.79 Pakistani Rupees)

512GB $1,099 (246,862.26 Pakistani Rupees)

iPhone 14 Plus

Chipset A15 Bionic chip

Camera Advanced dual-camera system

12MP Main TrueDepth front camera

Display 6.7″

iPhone 14 Plus price

128GB $899 (201,936.94 Pakistani Rupees)

256GB $999 (224,399.34 Pakistani Rupees)

512GB $1,199 (269,324.70 Pakistani Rupees)

iPhone 14 Pro

Chipset A16 Bionic chip

Camera 48MP Main TrueDepth front camera with autofocus

Display 6.1″

Dynamic Island – Pill notch screen

iPhone 14 Pro price

128GB $999 (224,395.86 Pakistani Rupees)

256GB $1,099 (246,857.90 Pakistani Rupees)

512GB $1,299 (291,782.00 Pakistani Rupees)

1TB $1,499 (336,706.01 Pakistani Rupees)

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Chipset A16 Bionic chip

Camera 48MP Main TrueDepth front camera with autofocus

Display 6.7″

Dynamic Island – Pill notch screen

iPhone 14 Pro Max price

128GB $1,099 (246,857.90 Pakistani Rupees)

256GB $1,199 (269,320.94 Pakistani Rupees)

512GB $1,399 (314,245.21 Pakistani Rupees)

1TB $1,599 (359,169.47 Pakistani Rupees)

