Apple iPhone 14 series to feature 6GB RAM.

Apple’s iPhone 14 series is said to have more RAM than the entire iPhone 13 lineup

Compared to the iPhone 13, this represents an overall memory improvement of 50%.

The company essentially added more memory modules for both the new iPhone 14 Plus model and the iPhone 14.

Recently, the Apple iPhone 14 series was unveiled for the international market. The highly anticipated 2022 iPhone series debuted with a number of upgrades from the previous model.

According to a recent source, one of these improvements also included memory. Let’s have a look, then.

The current iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is said to have more RAM than the entire iPhone 13 lineup, according to a MacRumors report.

The current Xcode 14 beta, according to the claim, has files that show that all of the new iPhones have 6GB of RAM.

For those who are unaware, the base model and the tiny model only had 4GB of RAM. Only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 6GB of RAM.

Notably, the company’s IDE for creating programs for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS is Xcode 14.

Therefore, the report’s main finding is that, for non-Pro versions, the new iPhones have, on average, 2GB more RAM than the previous generation.

Although the RAM size was made public in Xcode, it is still unclear what the memory module standards are. In other words, it’s not apparent if these have the newest LPDDR5 memory or a previous version.

