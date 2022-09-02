Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & features.

Apple releases iOS 15.5 update
Hit the headline, came from Apple, the company released the iPhone and...
The largest hardware upgrade of all “Apple S” models will soon be applied to the Apple iPhone 6S.
Increased memory, speed, updated screen, and improved camera. Apple’s next-generation iPhone, the most recent and unquestionably superior version of the previous, is now known as such.
The biggest speed gain is said to occur in the expansion stages of 6s. The Samsung A9 CPU, whose cores are currently unknown, is the integrated processor for the Apple iPhone 6s.
It is manufactured using a 14nm process. The addition of two gigabytes of RAM to the iPhone 6s, as opposed to only one, is another recent and much-welcomed improvement.
The Apple iPhone 6s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.
|Build
|OS
|iOS 9
|Dimensions
|138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
|Processor
|CPU
|Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
|Chipset
|Apple A9
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Ion-Strengthened Glass, Sapphire Crystal Glass with Oleophobic Coating
|Extra Features
|3D Touch display, Display Zoom
|Memory
|Built-in
|16/64/128GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video [email protected], [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP, [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|Front
|5.0 MP Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB (v2.0, reversible connector)
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Document editor, Photo/video editor, Audio/video player and editor, TV-out, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain
|Battery
|Capacity
|1715 mAh
|Standby
|up to 240 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 50 hrs
Price
|Price in Rs: 47,999 Price in USD: $358
