Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & features.

The largest hardware upgrade of all “Apple S” models will soon be applied to the Apple iPhone 6S.

Increased memory, speed, updated screen, and improved camera. Apple’s next-generation iPhone, the most recent and unquestionably superior version of the previous, is now known as such.

The biggest speed gain is said to occur in the expansion stages of 6s. The Samsung A9 CPU, whose cores are currently unknown, is the integrated processor for the Apple iPhone 6s.

It is manufactured using a 14nm process. The addition of two gigabytes of RAM to the iPhone 6s, as opposed to only one, is another recent and much-welcomed improvement.

Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 6s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Apple iPhone 6s Specifications:

Build OS iOS 9 Dimensions 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm Weight 143 g SIM Nano-SIM Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Frequency 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700) Processor CPU Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister Chipset Apple A9 Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Protection Ion-Strengthened Glass , Sapphire Crystal Glass with Oleophobic Coating Extra Features 3D Touch display, Display Zoom Memory Built-in 16/64/128GB built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video [email protected], [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP, [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama Front 5.0 MP Camera Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB USB (v2.0, reversible connector) NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Document editor, Photo/video editor, Audio/video player and editor, TV-out, iCloud cloud service , iCloud Keychain Battery Capacity 1715 mAh Standby up to 240 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 50 hrs

