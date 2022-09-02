Advertisement
Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & features.

The largest hardware upgrade of all “Apple S” models will soon be applied to the Apple iPhone 6S.

Increased memory, speed, updated screen, and improved camera. Apple’s next-generation iPhone, the most recent and unquestionably superior version of the previous, is now known as such.

The biggest speed gain is said to occur in the expansion stages of 6s. The Samsung A9 CPU, whose cores are currently unknown, is the integrated processor for the Apple iPhone 6s.

It is manufactured using a 14nm process. The addition of two gigabytes of RAM to the iPhone 6s, as opposed to only one, is another recent and much-welcomed improvement.

Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 6s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Apple iPhone 6s Specifications:

BuildOSiOS 9
Dimensions138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
Weight143 g
SIMNano-SIM
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
ProcessorCPUDual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
ChipsetApple A9
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-Strengthened GlassSapphire Crystal Glass with Oleophobic Coating
Extra Features3D Touch display, Display Zoom
MemoryBuilt-in16/64/128GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video [email protected][email protected], 2ndry 5 MP[email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
Front5.0 MP Camera
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBUSB (v2.0, reversible connector)
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Document editor, Photo/video editor, Audio/video player and editor,  TV-out, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain
BatteryCapacity1715 mAh
Standbyup to 240 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 50 hrs
Price

Price in Rs: 47,999    Price in USD: $358

 

Advertisement









