Apple launches iOS 16.0.1 update with bug fixes for iPhone 14 series

Apple is said to have made an iOS 16.0.1 upgrade available only for the most recent iPhone 14 series.

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models’ activation and migration are reportedly affected by problems that the update is supposed to fix.

A stable upgrade might be made available to registered users by the end of the month.

This week, Apple released the iOS 16 upgrade for a few selected older iPhone models as well as the freshly released iPhone 14 series.

The company has released the first beta version of iOS 16.1 for registered developers. Next month might see the introduction of the stable upgrade.

Starting on September 16, customers can purchase the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and top-tier iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

According to a report by an international tech website, Apple just days after releasing iOS 16 on Monday, September 12, released the iOS 16.0.1 update for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to the claim, which used iOS 16.0.1’s release notes as support, the update contains improvements for problems preventing the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro from being activated and migrated.

According to reports, the update resolves problems with images on iPhone 14 Pro Max appearing soft when zoomed in landscape mode.

According to the latest update, problems that prevent enterprise single sign-on apps from authenticating will also be fixed.

The most recent update might be ready to install while the new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro models are being set up.

On Wednesday, Apple updated several of the features in iOS 16.1 beta 1 for the iPhone.

The update allows users to remove the Apple Wallet app and adds a battery % indication to the status bar for all iPhone models.

The update adds a Clean Energy Charging option and supports the Matter smart home accessories.

Starting on September 16, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available for purchase.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus is anticipated to ship on October 7.

