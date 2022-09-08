Apple launches iPhone 14 with emergency satellite connectivity.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 starts at $799.

Users will occasionally be able to communicate their location via satellite via its FindMy app.

Apple also unveiled three new Apple Watch models, including a new Watch Ultra design for extreme sports and diving.

Apple unveiled a variety of new iPhone 14 models that include crash-detection technology, an adventure-focused Ultra Watch, and the ability to send a request for help through satellite in an emergency.

The iPhone 14 models will put Apple’s capacity to extract money from its comparatively wealthy client base to the test; although they have continued to spend despite growing inflation, they are not immune to a deteriorating economy.

Beginning September 9, pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus will be accepted. The price for the iPhone 14 starts at $799 and $899, respectively.

Apple claimed to have developed a mechanism that will cooperate with first responders in case of emergencies in outlying locations.

Apple's emergency SOS service will be operated by satellite by Globalstar, according to a filing.

Apple’s emergency SOS service will be operated by satellite by Globalstar, according to a filing.

On Wednesday, Globalstar’s shares decreased by roughly 16% before it was suspended in anticipation of the disclosure of the Apple transaction. The stock has increased by nearly 50% so far this year.

Similar functions are being developed by other businesses. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, revealed last month that the company is collaborating with T-Mobile (TMUS.O) to utilize its Starlink satellites to directly connect phones to the internet.

In contrast to Apple’s iPhone Pro models, the iPhone 14 Plus model will sport a larger screen and an A15 CPU chip.

The corporation, which has its headquarters in Cupertino, California, also unveiled three new Apple Watch models, including a new Watch Ultra design for extreme sports and diving.

The Ultra has a larger battery to last longer during activities like triathlons, better waterproofing, temperature resistance, and better GPS tracking for sports.

The updated SE economy model is one of the new Watches, while the Series 8 Watch, which has crash detection and a low-power mode for 36 hours of battery life, is another.

The SE with cellular will start at $299, while the Series 8 with cellular will start at $499. The Ultra will go on sale on September 23 for $799 and comes with cellular service as standard.

According to Apple, the new Series 8 watch contains a temperature sensor that may be used in conjunction with the cycle tracking app that was previously launched to detect ovulation in the past.

The company emphasized its cycle tracking’s privacy-friendly methodology. Following a U.S. court ruling, internet corporations have started to focus on privacy and reproductive health data.

In the United States, a constitutional right to abortion was eliminated by a Supreme Court judgment.

Apple claimed it lacked the key needed to unlock health information like cycle monitoring.

Although accessories like the Apple Watch have increased sales from Apple’s current customer base, the iPhone continues to be the company’s main revenue generator, accounting for 52.4% of all sales in its most recent fiscal year.

More than an hour into the presentation, Apple’s stock was up 0.6%, in line with the start of the event, but below the session gain of 1.5% for the S&P 500.

According to some observers, Apple could unveil a mixed reality headset on Wednesday.

The gadget is anticipated to contain cameras that provide the wearer a view of the outside world while superimposing digital elements on the real world.

Analysts predict that the device won’t go on sale until at least the following year.

An early preview would be unusual for Apple, which usually waits to reveal its product plans until right before its products are released.

Project Cambria, a competing headset being developed by Meta Platforms, will cost billions of dollars to complete.

But Apple could need to give developers time to get accustomed to it in order to offer appealing apps for a new headset.

“Developing for a new and radically different type of platform is going to take folks a lot longer,” O’Donnell said.

