Apple Maps turns 10 and is now finally worthwhile to use

You may view the Brooklyn Bridge on Apple Maps if you have an iPhone. The 3D image depicts how it spreads across the East River, hanging above the roadway on Manhattan’s fringes and looming above its named park at Brooklyn’s tip.

By turning on Apple’s Flyover tour, you can see into the nearby pavilion, across the East River, and at the trees on Liberty Island as the camera slowly circles the bridge from a satellite perspective on a bright, sunny day.

"At Apple, we try to create world-class products that provide our users with the greatest experience possible. We fell short of this commitment with the launch of our new Maps last week. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our customers, and we are working hard to improve Maps", Cook wrote. One of many, to put it nicely, curiosities from the introduction of Apple Maps, a product that will commemorate its tenth birthday later this month, was the liquid Brooklyn Bridge. The app had one of the most rough starts for any Apple product in recent memory, but the company has invested enough in it to make it excellent mapping software and a viable competitor to Google Maps. Advertisement After Apple and Google disagreed, Apple Maps was born. Although it may be tough to remember in the present, the two companies were cordial back when the iPhone first came out. When the iPhone was first introduced, Eric Schmidt, the CEO of Google at the time, was a member of Apple's board of directors, and Google Maps and YouTube were two of the few apps that came preloaded on every iPhone.