Apple to discontinue producing older iPhones

  • Apple announces iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ event.
  • The company also stopped selling the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Mini starting in 2019.
  • Older iPhone models will continue to be offered to merchants worldwide.
Yesterday, Apple formally announced the iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ event.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra were available with the most recent iPhones.

Unsurprisingly, the American tech titan also revealed that some outdated iPhone models will no longer be produced.

The new Pro models have replaced the old Pro models in Apple’s iPhone lineup, just like every year.

In other words, starting in 2021, the business will no longer sell the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro series delivered some substantial enhancements.

A 120Hz LTPO display, an enhanced triple camera system, significantly longer battery life, and other improvements were added.

The company also stops selling the iPhone 11 starting in 2019.

It was the first base model iPhone to enable cable charging at 18W, twin cameras, and 4GB of RAM.

The iPhone 12 Mini was discontinued by Apple starting in 2020.

On its debut, it was the cheapest iPhone with an OLED display, one of the first 5G iPhones, and the first Mini iPhone.

As a result, this is how the current Apple iPhone family is configured.

  • iPhone SE 3rd Gen (2022)
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 13 Mini
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max

However, it is important to note that even though Apple has officially discontinued selling the aforementioned older iPhone models, they will continue to be offered to merchants worldwide as long as supplies last.

Last but not least, since the iPhone 11 has been discontinued, Apple only offers 5G-capable smartphones.

