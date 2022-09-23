Advertisement
Apple to produce 25% of iPhones in India by 2025.

  • Apple may produce one out of every four iPhones in India by 2025.
  • India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world after China.
  • Apple started assembling iPhones there in 2017 with Wistron and later with Foxconn.
According to J.P. Morgan analysts, Apple may produce one out of every four iPhones in India by 2025 as it shifts some production away from China due to rising geopolitical tensions and stringent COVID-19 lockdowns in that nation.

India, the second-largest smartphone market in the world after China, is predicted by the brokerage to receive around 5% of Apple’s iPhone 14 manufacturing starting in late 2022.

Additionally, it predicts that by 2025, from 5% today, approximately 25% of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods, would be produced outside of China.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, has placed a significant wager on India since it started assembling iPhones there in 2017 with Wistron and later with Foxconn, in keeping with the Indian government’s goal for domestic manufacturing.

Business supply chain relocation plans were impeded by the pandemic, but now that limitations have been relaxed, more firms, including Apple, are stepping up their efforts this year.

“Taiwanese suppliers like Hon Hai and Pegatron are crucial to the move to India. Additionally, we anticipate Apple will evaluate domestic manufacturers in India in the medium- to long-term,” according to J.P.Morgan analysts under the direction of Gokul Hariharan, whose rating for estimate accuracy is a 4 out of 5.

In line with Apple’s intentions to reduce its manufacturing gap with China, a Bloomberg story from earlier this month said that the Indian giant Tata Group was in discussions with Wistron to form a joint venture to produce iPhones there.

 

 

