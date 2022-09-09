Apple Watch Series 8 price in Pakistan & features.

Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8, which upgrade the two top-selling smartwatches with ground-breaking performance and technology as well as significant safety improvements.

The popular Apple Watch design is present in Apple Watch Series 8, which has a sizable, Always-On Retina display and a sturdy, crack-resistant front crystal.

Apple Watch Series 8 expands on industry-leading health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by adding temperature-sensing capabilities, retroactive ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

It also boasts an all-day 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 8 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,406.

Apple Watch Series 8 Specifications:

NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – USA, LATAM, Canada

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Global 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66 – USA, LATAM, Canada

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Global 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE BODY Dimensions 44 x 38 x 10.4 mm (1.73 x 1.50 x 0.41 in) Weight 47.1 g (1.66 oz) Colors Silver, Graphite (DLC), Gold (PVD) Material Glass front (Sapphire crystal), ceramic/sapphire crystal back, stainless steel frame SIMs eSIM Water/Dust 50m water resistant

ECG certified (region dependent SW application; HW available on all models) DISPLAY Size 1.78 inches Type Retina LTPO OLED, 1000 nits (peak) Resolutions 448 x 368 pixels PPI 326 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Sapphire crystal glass

Always-on display PLATFORM CPU Dual-core Chipset Apple S6 GPU PowerVR Storage 32GB RAM 1GB Card Slot No OS watchOS 7.0, upgradable to 7.1 CAMERA Main No Front No BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion 320 mAh battery Charging Wireless charging Talk Time N/A Stand-by Up to 18 h (mixed usage) COMMONS Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate (2nd gen), barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max

Natural language commands and dictation (talking mode) 3.5mm Jeck No USB No Walan Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, dual-band Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

Also Read Apple to discontinue producing older iPhones Apple announces iPhone 14 series at its 'Far Out' event. The company...