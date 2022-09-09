Apple Watch Series 8 price in Pakistan & features.

Apple to discontinue producing older iPhones
Apple announces iPhone 14 series at its 'Far Out' event. The company...
Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8, which upgrade the two top-selling smartwatches with ground-breaking performance and technology as well as significant safety improvements.
The popular Apple Watch design is present in Apple Watch Series 8, which has a sizable, Always-On Retina display and a sturdy, crack-resistant front crystal.
Apple Watch Series 8 expands on industry-leading health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by adding temperature-sensing capabilities, retroactive ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.
It also boasts an all-day 18-hour battery life.
The Apple Watch Series 8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,406.
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – USA, LATAM, Canada
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Global
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66 – USA, LATAM, Canada
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Global
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|BODY
|Dimensions
|44 x 38 x 10.4 mm (1.73 x 1.50 x 0.41 in)
|Weight
|47.1 g (1.66 oz)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite (DLC), Gold (PVD)
|Material
|Glass front (Sapphire crystal), ceramic/sapphire crystal back, stainless steel frame
|SIMs
|eSIM
|Water/Dust
|50m water resistant
ECG certified (region dependent SW application; HW available on all models)
|DISPLAY
|Size
|1.78 inches
|Type
|Retina LTPO OLED, 1000 nits (peak)
|Resolutions
|448 x 368 pixels
|PPI
|326 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Sapphire crystal glass
Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|CPU
|Dual-core
|Chipset
|Apple S6
|GPU
|PowerVR
|Storage
|32GB
|RAM
|1GB
|Card Slot
|No
|OS
|watchOS 7.0, upgradable to 7.1
|CAMERA
|Main
|No
|Front
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Ion 320 mAh battery
|Charging
|Wireless charging
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand-by
|Up to 18 h (mixed usage)
|COMMONS
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate (2nd gen), barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max
Natural language commands and dictation (talking mode)
|3.5mm Jeck
|No
|USB
|No
|Walan
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
