Apple Watch Series 8 price in Pakistan & features.

Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8, which upgrade the two top-selling smartwatches with ground-breaking performance and technology as well as significant safety improvements.

The popular Apple Watch design is present in Apple Watch Series 8, which has a sizable, Always-On Retina display and a sturdy, crack-resistant front crystal.

Apple Watch Series 8 expands on industry-leading health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by adding temperature-sensing capabilities, retroactive ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

It also boasts an all-day 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 8 price in Pakistan

The Apple Watch Series 8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,406.

Apple Watch Series 8 Specifications:

NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3GHSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – USA, LATAM, Canada
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Global
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66 – USA, LATAM, Canada
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Global
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
BODY
Dimensions44 x 38 x 10.4 mm (1.73 x 1.50 x 0.41 in)
Weight47.1 g (1.66 oz)
ColorsSilver, Graphite (DLC), Gold (PVD)
MaterialGlass front (Sapphire crystal), ceramic/sapphire crystal back, stainless steel frame
SIMseSIM
Water/Dust50m water resistant
ECG certified (region dependent SW application; HW available on all models)
DISPLAY
Size1.78 inches
TypeRetina LTPO OLED, 1000 nits (peak)
Resolutions448 x 368 pixels
PPI326 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionSapphire crystal glass
Always-on display
PLATFORM
CPUDual-core
ChipsetApple S6
GPUPowerVR
Storage32GB
RAM1GB
Card SlotNo
OSwatchOS 7.0, upgradable to 7.1
CAMERA
MainNo
FrontNo
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Ion 320 mAh battery
ChargingWireless charging
Talk TimeN/A
Stand-byUp to 18 h (mixed usage)
COMMONS
SensorsAccelerometer, gyro, heart rate (2nd gen), barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max
Natural language commands and dictation (talking mode)
3.5mm JeckNo
USBNo
WalanWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, dual-band
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

 

Also Read

Apple to discontinue producing older iPhones
Apple to discontinue producing older iPhones

Apple announces iPhone 14 series at its 'Far Out' event. The company...

