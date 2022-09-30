As Facebook becomes Meta, Facebook Pay turns Meta Pay

Starting today, users in nearly 200 countries will see the new brand name on all of Meta’s products.

If you’ve already been using Facebook Pay, you don’t need to do anything.

All of the product's current features and the user experience as a whole will stay the same.

In June, Mety.a launched the rebranding effort in the United States. Now, the change is happening all over the world. Starting today, users in nearly 200 countries will see the new brand name on all of Meta’s products. The company says that the change from Meta Pay to Meta Pay is just a change in the brand name. All of the product’s current features and the user experience as a whole will stay the same.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has said before that the service will stay the same, but that the change in name is the first step toward making a digital wallet for the metaverse. His proposed metaverse digital wallet would allow users to safely maintain control over their individual identities, property, and monetary transactions.

Similarly to how we described before, this payment option will function similarly to how Facebook Pay does. You’ll need to link Meta Pay to a payment method if you want to shop, donate, or send money through Meta technologies or use the Meta Pay button to buy something. Meta Pay will let you use the same payment method you use with Facebook Pay.

