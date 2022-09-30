Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • As Facebook becomes Meta, Facebook Pay turns Meta Pay
As Facebook becomes Meta, Facebook Pay turns Meta Pay

As Facebook becomes Meta, Facebook Pay turns Meta Pay

Articles
Advertisement
As Facebook becomes Meta, Facebook Pay turns Meta Pay

As Facebook becomes Meta, Facebook Pay turns Meta Pay

Advertisement
  • Starting today, users in nearly 200 countries will see the new brand name on all of Meta’s products.
  • If you’ve already been using Facebook Pay, you don’t need to do anything.
  • All of the product’s current features and the user experience as a whole will stay the same.
    • Advertisement

Facebook Pay is becoming Meta Pay as Facebook becomes Meta. If you’ve already been using Facebook Pay, you don’t need to do anything. All of the details about your account, your payment method, and your settings will stay the same in Meta Pay.

In June, Mety.a launched the rebranding effort in the United States. Now, the change is happening all over the world. Starting today, users in nearly 200 countries will see the new brand name on all of Meta’s products. The company says that the change from Meta Pay to Meta Pay is just a change in the brand name. All of the product’s current features and the user experience as a whole will stay the same.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has said before that the service will stay the same, but that the change in name is the first step toward making a digital wallet for the metaverse. His proposed metaverse digital wallet would allow users to safely maintain control over their individual identities, property, and monetary transactions.
Similarly to how we described before, this payment option will function similarly to how Facebook Pay does. You’ll need to link Meta Pay to a payment method if you want to shop, donate, or send money through Meta technologies or use the Meta Pay button to buy something. Meta Pay will let you use the same payment method you use with Facebook Pay.

Also Read

Facebook looks to reopen offices in Pakistan
Facebook looks to reopen offices in Pakistan

Facebook representatives reportedly discussed opening local offices in Pakistan with the director...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan and special features
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan and special features
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & special features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story