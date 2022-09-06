Advertisement
Articles
Astronauts capture aurora lights display from space.

  • A time-lapse video of the aurora has been uploaded from the International Space Station.
  • Over 114,000 people have watched the amazing footage, which has stunned social media users.
  • The video was captured following a G2-level geomagnetic storm on Earth.
An incredible video of the aurora lights as viewed from orbit has been uploaded from the International Space Station.

They have a fresh perspective thanks to the shimmering lights seen from outside the globe.

This time-lapse video was captured after Earth experienced a moderate geomagnetic storm.

Many individuals have it on their bucket lists to see the northern lights, sometimes referred to as the aurora.

The planet’s upper atmosphere is where this colorful dance of lights takes place, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

Over 114,000 people have watched the amazing footage, which has stunned social media users.

“The ideal location for stargazing. Fantastic view of the cosmos from the ISS, “the user said.

Another person added, “It feels enigmatic and intriguing.”

Another user said, “Absolutely amazing.”

An international outlet claimed that the video was captured following a G2-level geomagnetic storm.

 

