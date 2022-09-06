Astronauts capture aurora lights display from space.

A time-lapse video of the aurora has been uploaded from the International Space Station.

Over 114,000 people have watched the amazing footage, which has stunned social media users.

The video was captured following a G2-level geomagnetic storm on Earth.

An incredible video of the aurora lights as viewed from orbit has been uploaded from the International Space Station.

They have a fresh perspective thanks to the shimmering lights seen from outside the globe.

This time-lapse video was captured after Earth experienced a moderate geomagnetic storm.

Many individuals have it on their bucket lists to see the northern lights, sometimes referred to as the aurora.

This time-lapse video shows an orbital pass above an aurora-draped Indian Ocean all the way to a moonlit Coral Sea east of Australia. pic.twitter.com/U5pGdtdRvD Advertisement — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 5, 2022

The planet’s upper atmosphere is where this colorful dance of lights takes place, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

“The ideal location for stargazing. Fantastic view of the cosmos from the ISS, “the user said.

Another person added, “It feels enigmatic and intriguing.”

Another user said, “Absolutely amazing.”

An international outlet claimed that the video was captured following a G2-level geomagnetic storm.

