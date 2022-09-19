ASUS launches ROG phone 6D series with top-notch specs.

Asus ROG Phone 6D series makes its appearance worldwide after several days of teasers.

MediaTek Dimensity 900 Plus SoC is included inside the latest gaming smartphones from Asus.

The smartphones also have a ROG Vision display on the back.

The Asus ROG Phone 6D series makes its appearance worldwide after several days of teasers. Two models, the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, make up the lineup.

The new gaming smartphones from Asus are powered by MediaTek’s most recent flagship processor rather than Qualcomm’s, as the teases and leaks indicated.

They also have a few modest alterations when they arrive.

Let’s look at the features of these phones, together with their cost and availability.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Series specs

A MediaTek Dimensity 900 Plus SoC is included inside the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

For those who don’t know, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU powers the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro from a while back.

In addition, newer devices come with LPDDR5x RAM rather than LPDDR5 RAM, but storage is the same (UFS 3.1).

However, the highest configuration is limited to 16GB RAM for the 6D Ultimate and 12GB RAM for the 6D, respectively.

In contrast, up to 16GB and 18GB of RAM can be had for the ordinary 6 and 6 Pro, respectively.

Instead of Bluetooth 5.2, the most recent versions provide Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Last but not least, the 6D Ultimate has a slot on the back that can be unlocked and used to lower the temperature with the AeroActive Cooler accessory (included in the box).

The formal name of this innovative cooling system is AeroActive Portal.

The remaining characteristics of the ROG Phone 6D series are identical to those of the ROG Phone 6 series, with the exception of the aforementioned alterations.

As a result, it has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor.

While a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front of the phones. In terms of connectivity, there are dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6E, GNSS, and NFC possibilities.

The smartphones also have a ROG Vision display on the back, dual stereo speakers, triple microphones, an IPX4 rating, and two USB Type-C connections.

Both ROG UI and Zen UI are available, and Android 12 is booted. Two Android updates and two years of security updates are promised by Asus.

Last but not least, a 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast cable charging powers the gadgets.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Series pricing & availability

There is only one shade of Space Gray available for the Asus ROG Phone 6D series. In the upcoming weeks, it will retail in the UK at the following prices.

Asus ROG Phone 6D costs £799, while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate costs £1,199.

The price in other markets has not yet been disclosed by the corporation. These two phones won’t be offered in North America.

