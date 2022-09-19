Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman edition launched

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman edition launched

Articles
Advertisement
ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman edition launched

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman edition launched.

Advertisement
  • Asus also offers unique Batman editions of the ROG Phone 6/6D.
  • Priced from €1,199 in Europe, the UK, and other non-US and non-Canadian regions.
  • Features include bespoke Batman themes, live wallpapers, charging animations, and Always-On Display settings.
Advertisement

Although the brand-new Asus ROG Phone 6D series was just unveiled, Asus also offers unique Batman editions of the ROG Phone 6 and the brand-new 6D model, which is powered by the Dimensity 9000+ processor and has superhero makeovers.

Beginning with the packaging, you receive a hefty hard-shell Batman carrying case along with a number of accessories featuring the superhero, such as a Batman Aero Case, a Batman SIM ejector pin, and an LED bat signal searchlight that allows you to project the well-known bat signal onto any surface.

Now let’s talk about the phone, which features the same specifications as the standard ROG Phone 6/6D but sports some unique aesthetic elements including an RGB Batman logo on the back.

With its Night Black color and bespoke Batman themes, live wallpapers, charging animations, and Always-On Display (AOD) settings, the phone adheres to the Batman aesthetic.

Advertisement

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered Asus ROG Phone 6D Batman Edition (Dimensity 9000+) will retail for €1,199 in Europe, the UK, and other non-US and non-Canadian regions.

It has a single 12GB RAM and 256G storage trim.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered ROG Phone 6 Batman edition’s price and availability have not yet been disclosed by Asus.

 

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan & features
Asus ROG Phone 6 price in Pakistan & features

In July 2022, Asus released the ROG Phone 6. AMOLED display with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story