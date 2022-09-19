ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman edition launched.

Asus also offers unique Batman editions of the ROG Phone 6/6D.

Priced from €1,199 in Europe, the UK, and other non-US and non-Canadian regions.

Features include bespoke Batman themes, live wallpapers, charging animations, and Always-On Display settings.

Although the brand-new Asus ROG Phone 6D series was just unveiled, Asus also offers unique Batman editions of the ROG Phone 6 and the brand-new 6D model, which is powered by the Dimensity 9000+ processor and has superhero makeovers.

Beginning with the packaging, you receive a hefty hard-shell Batman carrying case along with a number of accessories featuring the superhero, such as a Batman Aero Case, a Batman SIM ejector pin, and an LED bat signal searchlight that allows you to project the well-known bat signal onto any surface.

Now let’s talk about the phone, which features the same specifications as the standard ROG Phone 6/6D but sports some unique aesthetic elements including an RGB Batman logo on the back.

With its Night Black color and bespoke Batman themes, live wallpapers, charging animations, and Always-On Display (AOD) settings, the phone adheres to the Batman aesthetic.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered Asus ROG Phone 6D Batman Edition (Dimensity 9000+) will retail for €1,199 in Europe, the UK, and other non-US and non-Canadian regions.

It has a single 12GB RAM and 256G storage trim.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered ROG Phone 6 Batman edition’s price and availability have not yet been disclosed by Asus.

