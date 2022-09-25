Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus

Articles
Advertisement
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus

Advertisement

In recent months, Asus has led in chipsets. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 debuted in the west with the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, a powerhouse with affordable price in Pakistan. The Zenfone 9, a small yet powerful phone, followed. The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate introduces the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus to the west.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 never came to the west, but premiered in the OPPO Find X5 Pro… China alone. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 performed well and was power efficient, probably due to TSMC manufacture. Now it’s in the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, a phone supposed to be beefier than the ROG Phone 6 Pro. But is it truly “Ultimate”?

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Price In Pakistan Is Rs. 235,499/-

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate specs

Advertisement
SpecificationAsus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
Build
Advertisement
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • IPX4 water resistance
Dimensions & Weight
  • 173 x 77 x 10.3mm
  • 239g
    • Advertisement
Display
Advertisement
  • 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2448 x 1080p resolution (395PPI)
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • 720Hz touch sampling rate
  • 5-800nits brightness @APL100 + HBM
    • Advertisement
  • 1200nits peak brightness @APL1
  • 111.23% DCI-P3 coverage
  • 150.89% sRGB coverage
  • 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio
  • Pixelworks i6 processor
SoC
    Advertisement
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Arm Mali-G710 MC10
RAM & Storage
  • Up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
Battery & Charging
    Advertisement
  • 6,000mAh
  • 65W wired fast charging support
Security In-display fingerprint sensor
Rear Camera(s)
Advertisement
  • Primary: 50MP IMX766
  • Ultra-wide: 13MP
  • Macro: 2MP
Front Camera(s)12MP IMX663
Port(s)
  • Dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio
    Advertisement
  • 5-magnet 12×16 Super Linear Speakers
  • 2x Cirrus Logic CS35L45 with 15V boost
  • Tri-microphone array
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • 4G LTE
    • Advertisement
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • Bluetooth 5.2
    • LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX adaptive, AAC
    • Advertisement
  • NFC
Software
  • ROG UI & Zen UI based on Android 12
  • 2 OS upgrades and 2 years of security updates
Accessories/other features
  • Aero case
    • Advertisement
  • HyperCharge power adapter
  • ROG Vision color PMOLED display

Also Read

ASUS launches ROG phone 6D series with top-notch specs
ASUS launches ROG phone 6D series with top-notch specs

Asus ROG Phone 6D series makes its appearance worldwide after several days...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story