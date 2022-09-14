Asus unveils ExpertBook B3 Detachable Tablet with Snapdragon

Taiwanese electronics firm Asus has introduced the ExpertBook B3 Detachable, a new Windows-on-ARM convertible tablet.

The tablet sports a 10.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200px (16:10) and a maximum brightness of 320 nits.

As the name implies, the tablet may be used with or without a detachable keyboard, and its kickstand can keep the two-in-one in either a landscape or portrait position.

The display is ideal for designers because it covers 121% of the sRGB colour spectrum.

This is the “first Windows laptop powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform with a garaged stylus,” according to Asus.

The processor is compatible with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, as well as 128GB of eMMC storage.

Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home in S Mode, and Windows 11 Pro Education are all supported.

The “garaged stylus” provides 45 minutes of use time on a single charge and can be stored inside the tablet itself.

AI noise-canceling technology for audio, noise-reduction for the 5MP front-facing camera (for low-light conditions), and a dedicated mute key on the optional keyboard are all included. On the back, there is also a 13MP camera.

The slate also has a MIL-STD-810H ruggedness certification, USB-C (with video out and charging compatibility), one 3.5mm combo audio jack, Wi-Fi 5 (ac, 22), and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable costs $600 and is already available at Best Buy in the United States.

