Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asus unveils ExpertBook B3 Detachable Tablet with Snapdragon

Asus unveils ExpertBook B3 Detachable Tablet with Snapdragon

Articles
Advertisement
Asus unveils ExpertBook B3 Detachable Tablet with Snapdragon

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable tablet

Advertisement
  • Taiwanese electronics firm Asus has introduced the ExpertBook B3 Detachable, a new Windows-on-ARM convertible tablet.
  • The tablet sports a 10.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200px (16:10) and a maximum brightness of 320 nits.

Taiwanese electronics firm Asus has introduced the ExpertBook B3 Detachable, a new Windows-on-ARM convertible tablet.

Advertisement

As the name implies, the tablet may be used with or without a detachable keyboard, and its kickstand can keep the two-in-one in either a landscape or portrait position.

The tablet sports a 10.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200px (16:10) and a maximum brightness of 320 nits.

The display is ideal for designers because it covers 121% of the sRGB colour spectrum.

This is the “first Windows laptop powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform with a garaged stylus,” according to Asus.

The processor is compatible with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, as well as 128GB of eMMC storage.

Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home in S Mode, and Windows 11 Pro Education are all supported.

Advertisement

The “garaged stylus” provides 45 minutes of use time on a single charge and can be stored inside the tablet itself.

AI noise-canceling technology for audio, noise-reduction for the 5MP front-facing camera (for low-light conditions), and a dedicated mute key on the optional keyboard are all included. On the back, there is also a 13MP camera.

The slate also has a MIL-STD-810H ruggedness certification, USB-C (with video out and charging compatibility), one 3.5mm combo audio jack, Wi-Fi 5 (ac, 22), and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable costs $600 and is already available at Best Buy in the United States.

Also Read

Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan & features
Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan & features

a device to keep work and personal lives apart? Such a chance...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story