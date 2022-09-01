Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED to be released in Q4: price and specs

Asus announced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at an event in Germany.

At the beginning of this year, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was teased at the CES 2022 tech show. Now, at the IFA 2022 event, the company has officially announced the top notebook.

The device’s biggest draw is its large, foldable screen, which lets people use it as a big tablet, a laptop, or a desktop PC.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED costs $3,499 and is only available in Tech Black. It will be for sale in the Q4 of this year.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display with 2560 x 1920 pixels, 4:3, and 500 nits of brightness.

The screen’s kickstand lets it stand when unfolded. This makes it a monitor. It may also serve as a desktop PC with a Bluetooth keyboard.

As the official pictures show, there are different ways to fold the screen.

When used as a regular laptop with a physical keyboard, it has a 12.5-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Windows 11 OS is what makes the notebook work.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 12th-gen Intel i7-1250U processor, Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The 4-cell battery lasts 9–12 hours. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED charges at 65W. 1.5kg.

