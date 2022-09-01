Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED to be released in Q4: price and specs
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED to be released in Q4: price and specs

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED to be released in Q4: price and specs

Articles
Advertisement
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED to be released in Q4: price and specs

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Advertisement
  • Asus announced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at an event in Germany.
  • The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price is $3,499
  • Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is only available in Tech Black.
Advertisement

At the beginning of this year, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was teased at the CES 2022 tech show. Now, at the IFA 2022 event, the company has officially announced the top notebook.

The device’s biggest draw is its large, foldable screen, which lets people use it as a big tablet, a laptop, or a desktop PC.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED costs $3,499 and is only available in Tech Black. It will be for sale in the Q4 of this year.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display with 2560 x 1920 pixels, 4:3, and 500 nits of brightness.

Advertisement

The screen’s kickstand lets it stand when unfolded. This makes it a monitor. It may also serve as a desktop PC with a Bluetooth keyboard.

As the official pictures show, there are different ways to fold the screen.

When used as a regular laptop with a physical keyboard, it has a 12.5-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Windows 11 OS is what makes the notebook work.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 12th-gen Intel i7-1250U processor, Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The 4-cell battery lasts 9–12 hours. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED charges at 65W. 1.5kg.

Also Read

OnePlus 10T update fixes bugs, improves camera and network
OnePlus 10T update fixes bugs, improves camera and network

OnePlus 10T users should get an OTA update in the next few...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Note 8 price in pakistan & Special Features
Infinix Note 8 price in pakistan & Special Features
Vivo V23e 256GB price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V23e 256GB price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story