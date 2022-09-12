Blaupunkt QLED smart TV launched; priced under $500.

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) has introduced three QLED smart TVs in India.

The 50″, 55″, and 65-inch Blaupunkt QLED TVs have Google TV, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

They will be made available in India as a part of the Big Billion Days specials.

Advertisement

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) has introduced three QLED smart TVs in India under the Blaupunkt name.

The 50″, 55″, and 65″ Blaupunkt QLED TVs have Google TV, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

In India, SPPL has been granted a licence to use the Blaupunkt name, and the models come equipped with 60W stereo speakers.

The three Quantum-Dot LED TVs contain built-in voice control technologies and microphones.

Even from a distance, you can use voice commands to turn the TV on or off, change inputs, control the volume, look up content, and perform many other tasks.

Advertisement

The TVs are equipped with a bezel-free design and a MediaTek MT9602 CPU with a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU.

The CyberSound Gen 2.0 surround sound on the new TVs provides consumers with an excellent acoustic experience and also supports Dual Band Wi-Fi.

All three Blaupunkt QLED TVs have 4K QLED panels with 550–600 nits of brightness. Their 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek processor has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Shortcuts for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play are available on the included remote.

With the help of the robust microphone system, Google Assistant can be utilized for voice commands and is operable from a distance.

Additionally, a smartphone can be used as a Google TV remote for the TVs.

Advertisement

The cost of the Blaupunkt QLED TV ranges from INR 36,999 (about $465) for the 55-inch model to INR 62,999 (approximately $792) for the 65-inch variant.

Soon, all three models will be offered on Flipkart. They will be made available in India as a part of the Big Billion Days specials.

The new, fully loaded Blaupunkt QLED TVs, according to SPPL, will give Indian consumers an outstanding experience.

During this Christmas season, the TVs offer alternatives for breadth, strong audio, and inexpensive prices to millions of Indian consumers.

Advertisement

Also Read LG now plans to use NFT on it’s smart TVs LG is now using NFTs on its TVs. You can buy and...