Brazil ordered Apple to stop selling iPhones without a charger

The Brazilian government ordered Apple to cease selling iPhones in the country without a charger.

Brazil’s Justice Ministry fined Apple $2.38 million and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models.

The Brazilian government ordered Apple on Tuesday to cease selling iPhones in the country without a battery charger, arguing that the corporation is providing consumers with an incomplete product.

Advertisement

The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and subsequent models, as well as the sale of any iPhone model that does not include a power charger.

The ministry said in the ruling, which was published in the country’s official gazette, that the iPhone lacked an important component in a “deliberate discriminatory practise against consumers.”

The authorities dismissed Apple’s assertion that the practice was intended to reduce carbon emissions, claiming that there was no evidence of environmental protection from selling the smartphone without a charger.

The Justice Ministry penalised Apple with 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the sale of the iPhone 12 and subsequent models to be cancelled, as well as the sale of any iPhone model that does not include a power charger.

The ministry said in the ruling, which was published in the country’s official gazette, that the iPhone lacked an important component in “deliberate discriminatory activity against customers.”

The authorities dismissed Apple’s contention that the practice was intended to reduce carbon emissions, claiming that there was no proof of environmental benefit from selling the smartphone without a charger.

Advertisement

The order arrives only one day before Apple Inc. is slated to unveil its new iPhone model.

Also Read Honor X40 series will be officially launch on September 15 Honor X40 Series will go official on September 15th, according to the...