Brazil ordered Apple to stop selling iPhones without a charger

Edition: English
Edition: English

  • The Brazilian government ordered Apple to cease selling iPhones in the country without a charger.
  • Brazil’s Justice Ministry fined Apple $2.38 million and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models.

The Brazilian government ordered Apple on Tuesday to cease selling iPhones in the country without a battery charger, arguing that the corporation is providing consumers with an incomplete product.

The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and subsequent models, as well as the sale of any iPhone model that does not include a power charger.

The ministry said in the ruling, which was published in the country’s official gazette, that the iPhone lacked an important component in a “deliberate discriminatory practise against consumers.”

The authorities dismissed Apple’s assertion that the practice was intended to reduce carbon emissions, claiming that there was no evidence of environmental protection from selling the smartphone without a charger.

The order arrives only one day before Apple Inc. is slated to unveil its new iPhone model.

