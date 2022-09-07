Bullitt hints at upcoming smartphone with satellite connectivity.

The phone will automatically connect to one of two international satellite networks for text messaging only.

Bullitt, a manufacturer of rugged phones and the owner of popular smartphone brands including Cat, Kodak N Land Rover, is teasing the release of a new gadget with satellite connectivity.

On the website of the British business, there is a teaser page where visitors who are interested can sign up for updates.

According to co-founder of Bullitt Richard Wharton, the device would have smooth switching between Wi-Fi, cellular, and satellite connectivity.

The phone will automatically connect to one of two international satellite networks for text messaging only if the users are unable to access the first two wireless connections.

By using this function, Bullitt’s forthcoming phone will be able to send SMS messages anywhere in the world when there is no coverage, but users of smartphones from other manufacturers will need to download the Bullitt app in order to read and receive these messages.

Additionally, a monthly subscription fee for the satellite service will be charged to the Bullitt phone user.

Bullitt’s satellite-connected smartphone is anticipated to make its debut in Q1 2023, which means it’s likely to happen at MWC Barcelona in February.

Bullitt also stated that the future device is powered by a specialized processor, albeit neither the model nor the maker are disclosed.

