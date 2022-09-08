BYD to introduce Atto 3 electric SUV in India soon.

BYD is supposedly planning on launching a new electric vehicle in the Indian market with its first mainstream model soon.

The Atto 3 EV SUV, a new electric car that the company is getting ready to introduce, is set to go on sale soon.

For those who don’t know, the business is a Chinese brand and the biggest global manufacturer of electric vehicles.

According to a recent source, the Chinese EV manufacturer is anticipated to launch between October and December 2022.

The Atto 3 EV SUV will be the company’s next launch; as of now, it exclusively offers the e6 EV MPV to fleet owners in India.

BYD intends to join the Indian private passenger vehicle market with the new SUV type.

The Atto 3 has already been made available in markets with right-hand drives, including Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Atto 3 EV SUV would reportedly join the Indian market via the semi-knocked-down (SKD) route, with a sticker price of roughly INR 3 million.

It’s noteworthy that the company has now made the e6 MPV available to private purchasers, with the Atto 3 model likely to follow after it launches in India.

According to Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior VP, Electric Vehicle Passenger Business, BYD India, the Atto 3 will be on sale at some point in 2023.

The electric vehicle manufacturer will also increase operations in the top 25 cities in the area and upgrade its charging infrastructure.

