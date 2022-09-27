Call Links on WhatsApp are easiest way to join a call

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called Call Links.

When you make a call link, other people can join the call by clicking or tapping on it.

Mark Zuckerberg says that Call Links could take days or even a week to roll out.

Today, WhatsApp announced that a brand-new feature called “Call Links” would be coming out soon.

You can make a link to a call, and when you share it with other people, they can join the call by clicking or tapping on the link.

This works for anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts. The only catch is that they have to have WhatsApp too, or they won’t be able to join your call.

That’s really all there is to it, but just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it isn’t useful.

In the grand scheme of things, a call link isn’t anything new. Other services have had this kind of feature for a very long time.

But the number of people who use WhatsApp is huge, so now a lot of people can suddenly join calls without any trouble.

Mark Zuckerberg says that Call Links are in the process of being rolled out and that this could take a few days or even a whole week.

He also said that WhatsApp’s developer team is currently testing encrypted video calls for up to 32 people. He said that more information about this would be shared soon.

