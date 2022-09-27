Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Call Links on WhatsApp are easiest way to join a call
Call Links on WhatsApp are easiest way to join a call

Call Links on WhatsApp are easiest way to join a call

Articles
Advertisement
Call Links on WhatsApp are easiest way to join a call

WhatsApp

Advertisement
  • WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called Call Links.
  • When you make a call link, other people can join the call by clicking or tapping on it.
  • Mark Zuckerberg says that Call Links could take days or even a week to roll out.
Advertisement

Today, WhatsApp announced that a brand-new feature called “Call Links” would be coming out soon.

You can make a link to a call, and when you share it with other people, they can join the call by clicking or tapping on the link.

This works for anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts. The only catch is that they have to have WhatsApp too, or they won’t be able to join your call.

That’s really all there is to it, but just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it isn’t useful.

In the grand scheme of things, a call link isn’t anything new. Other services have had this kind of feature for a very long time.

But the number of people who use WhatsApp is huge, so now a lot of people can suddenly join calls without any trouble.

Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg says that Call Links are in the process of being rolled out and that this could take a few days or even a whole week.

He also said that WhatsApp’s developer team is currently testing encrypted video calls for up to 32 people. He said that more information about this would be shared soon.

Also Read

Vivo X90 Pro Plus leaks suggest it will come out in December
Vivo X90 Pro Plus leaks suggest it will come out in December

Vivo's latest flagship codenamed the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will have a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m Officially Unveiled with Dimensity 700 chip & Immersive Screen
Vivo Y35m Officially Unveiled with Dimensity 700 chip & Immersive Screen
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Here's how to use WhatsApp Self-Message Feature
Here's how to use WhatsApp Self-Message Feature
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story