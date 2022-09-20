Camon 19 Pro – A Camera Centric Phone with Night Photography and Sleek Design Launching Soon

With the TECNO Camon 19 Neo, TECNO officially debuted the all-new Camon series in Pakistan. Interestingly, the Camon 19 Pro will be the next product to hit this Pakistani market.

The smartphone was unveiled to the world at a media briefing held in the Boston Museum of Fine Arts making people’s jaws drop with its sleek design.

Camon 19 Pro’s 0.98mm Slimmest Bezel design bagged two international design awards. The 64MP camera with RGBW (OIC) sensor gets lionized everywhere. The gorgeous, first-ever rear color-changing panel, makes its Mondrian Edition stand out from the competition.

Piet Mondrian, a Dutch painter, served as the inspiration for the color palette and design. Camon 19 Pro ME has been given a marketing license by the MFA.

Another feature of the Mondrian Edition is its triple lens technology, which is carried by two vertically positioned diamond twin image sensors on the back.

The largest 6.8-inch High-Definition HD and IPS display is featured by Camon 19 Pro for its display. It refreshes at 120 Hz. The display sports a 32 MP Pro selfie camera with AI beauty upgrades in the form of a punched hole cut-out.

The CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera establishes new benchmarks for precisely shooting bright, clear photographs and Night Portraits in less-than-ideal lighting conditions thanks to its industry-first 64MP primary camera and an RGBW sensor/glass lens co-developed with Samsung.

This is achieved by using a sensor module that replicates the focus of a human retina and enables outstanding light conversion, as well as a glass lens that considerably boosts the luminance of the image and enhances light reception by more than 208 %.

When taking a portrait in Super Night Portrait mode, the sensors and lenses work together to enhance the image’s brightness, intensity, and crispness while removing visual artifacts (sometimes referred to as “noise”). A sophisticated algorithm and four rear flashlights detect low light situations and deliver the appropriate light to efficiently fill dark areas or the absence of light.

The CAMON 19 Pro’s 50MP camera has a 2X optical zoom lens. Users can capture films and photographs with crisper, more defined portrait edges without distortions using the 50mm ideal focal length range.

When taking in portrait shots, selecting a 2X portrait with Bokeh to accentuate portraits turns an ordinary picture into a work of art fit for a magazine.

The Camon 19 Pro will unquestionably dominate the market with its cutting-edge/advanced technology and outstanding photography features. Users are thrilled about its debut in Pakistan.