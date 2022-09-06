Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • ColorOS 13 Stable Update rollout to start on Sept 16
ColorOS 13 Stable Update rollout to start on Sept 16

ColorOS 13 Stable Update rollout to start on Sept 16

Articles
Advertisement
ColorOS 13 Stable Update rollout to start on Sept 16

ColorOS 13 Stable Update rollout to start on Sept 16.

Advertisement
  • The steady rollout of ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13, will start on September 16.
  • On September 23, it will debut first in international markets before moving on to China.
  • Oppo could become the first non-Google business to offer Android 13 to its users.
Advertisement

For the past few weeks, Oppo has been running ColorOS 13 Alpha and Closed/Open Beta programs for a variety of smartphones.

The corporation has now specified the time that the stable update will begin to be distributed.

Additionally, it has revealed the list of gadgets that will be included in the Open Beta program this month.

Oppo has a reputation for announcing its software rollout strategy at the start of every month.

As a result, the company has disclosed its update plan for September 2022, which would cover both the Chinese and global markets.

According to the company, the steady rollout of ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13, will start on September 16.

Advertisement

It’s interesting that on September 23, it will debut first in international markets before moving on to China.

Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the next device to receive the ColorOS 13 stable upgrade after the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X5.

In addition, 9 more devices will be included in the ColorOS 13 Open Beta program during this month.

On the same day that the stable rollout starts, six of them will join.

The official update schedule for September 2022 has been released by Oppo.

Oppo ColorOS 13 Update Plan Sepetember 2022

Advertisement

Stable Rollout

From September 16

  • Oppo Find X5 Pro
    • Australia
      • Advertisement
    • France
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    Advertisement
  • Oppo Find X5
    • UAE
    • France
    Advertisement

From September 23

  • Oppo Find X5 Pro
      Advertisement
    • China
  • Oppo Find X5
    • China
      • Advertisement
  • OnePlus 10 Pro
    • China
    Advertisement

Open Beta

From September 16

  • Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition
    Advertisement
    • China
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition
      Advertisement
    • China
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro
    • China
      • Advertisement
  • Oppo Find X3
    • China
    Advertisement
  • OnePlus 9 Pro
    • China
    • Advertisement
  • OnePlus 9
    • China
Advertisement

From September 20

  • Oppo Find X3 Pro
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
      • Advertisement
    • Thailand

From September 23

    Advertisement
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro (aka Oppo Reno 8 Pro+)
    • China
    • India
    • Advertisement

From September 28

  • Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition
    • China
      • Advertisement
  • OnePlus Ace
    • China
    Advertisement

Other than Google, none of the other Android OEMs have yet to reveal when their devices will start receiving the stable Android 13 upgrade.

Therefore, Oppo could become the first non-Google business to offer Android 13 to its users if the rivals don’t issue the upgrade by September 16.

 

Also Read

OnePlus: OxygenOS 13 will be more similar to stock UI, and the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available globally at the end of March
OnePlus: OxygenOS 13 will be more similar to stock UI, and the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available globally at the end of March

OnePlus made a slew of announcements for Mobile World Congress today. These...

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications
POCO X3 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
POCO X3 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
WhatsApp adds search by contact name for recent groups
WhatsApp adds search by contact name for recent groups
IPhones use Sony camera sensors, 10-year partnership: Tim Cook
IPhones use Sony camera sensors, 10-year partnership: Tim Cook
Metaverse Technology Will Help Automotive Industry Next Year
Metaverse Technology Will Help Automotive Industry Next Year
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story