ColorOS 13 Stable Update rollout to start on Sept 16.

The steady rollout of ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13, will start on September 16.

On September 23, it will debut first in international markets before moving on to China.

Oppo could become the first non-Google business to offer Android 13 to its users.

Advertisement

For the past few weeks, Oppo has been running ColorOS 13 Alpha and Closed/Open Beta programs for a variety of smartphones.

The corporation has now specified the time that the stable update will begin to be distributed.

Additionally, it has revealed the list of gadgets that will be included in the Open Beta program this month.

Oppo has a reputation for announcing its software rollout strategy at the start of every month.

As a result, the company has disclosed its update plan for September 2022, which would cover both the Chinese and global markets.

According to the company, the steady rollout of ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13, will start on September 16.

Advertisement

It’s interesting that on September 23, it will debut first in international markets before moving on to China.

Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the next device to receive the ColorOS 13 stable upgrade after the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X5.

In addition, 9 more devices will be included in the ColorOS 13 Open Beta program during this month.

On the same day that the stable rollout starts, six of them will join.

The official update schedule for September 2022 has been released by Oppo.

Oppo ColorOS 13 Update Plan Sepetember 2022

Advertisement

Stable Rollout

From September 16

Oppo Find X5 Pro Australia Advertisement France Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Advertisement

Oppo Find X5 UAE France Advertisement



From September 23

Oppo Find X5 Pro Advertisement China

Oppo Find X5 China Advertisement

OnePlus 10 Pro China Advertisement



Open Beta

From September 16

Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition Advertisement China

Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition Advertisement China

Oppo Find X3 Pro China Advertisement

Oppo Find X3 China Advertisement

OnePlus 9 Pro China

Advertisement OnePlus 9 China



Advertisement

From September 20

Oppo Find X3 Pro Indonesia Malaysia Advertisement Thailand



From September 23

Advertisement Oppo Reno 8 Pro (aka Oppo Reno 8 Pro+) China India

Advertisement

From September 28

Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition China Advertisement

OnePlus Ace China Advertisement



Other than Google, none of the other Android OEMs have yet to reveal when their devices will start receiving the stable Android 13 upgrade.

Therefore, Oppo could become the first non-Google business to offer Android 13 to its users if the rivals don’t issue the upgrade by September 16.

Also Read OnePlus: OxygenOS 13 will be more similar to stock UI, and the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available globally at the end of March OnePlus made a slew of announcements for Mobile World Congress today. These...

Advertisement