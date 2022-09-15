DJI launches Osmo Action 3 camera globally.

The Osmo Action 3 is DJI’s most recent action camera.

The Osmo Action 3 is DJI’s most recent action camera and is equipped to rule the market, at least for the time being.

A new design, a longer battery life, and better waterproofing are all features of the Osmo Action 3.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini will be overtaken by the Osmo Action 3. Compared to the Action 2, it has a second front-facing touchscreen and offers better image stabilization.

Most of the accessories for the DJI Osmo Action 3 and Action 2 are incompatible because of the differences in their designs.

Due to its larger 1,770mAh battery, it offers an operating time of up to 160 minutes. Even in -20°C temperatures, it can capture 4K videos for up to 150 minutes.

Even without a specific case, the Osmo Action 3 boasts 16m of waterproof protection. The Action 3 has a combined 1.4-inch front and 2.25-inch main rear display and weighs 145g.

A 1/1.7-inch CMOS 12MP sensor with a 155-degree field of view (FOV) and an f/2.8 aperture is used by the new DJI action camera.

Although DJI employs the RockSteady 3.0 software, the sensor is the same as that of the Action 2 and provides stronger image stabilization.

Three built-in microphones in the camera and three more in the front touchscreen module are features of the Osmo Action 3’s quick-release design.

Like its predecessor, the Action 3 has HorizonSteady and HorizonBalancing as well.

One battery, a quick-release mount adapter, and an adhesive base are all included in the Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo bundle.

A 1.5m extension rod, a multipurpose battery case, an extra set of rubber lens shields, two additional batteries, and other items are included in the Adventure Combo pack.

The Adventure Combo box will cost more than the Standard Combo pack, which is priced at $329.

Although the DJI Osmo Action 3 is already available for purchase, deliveries should begin in late September or early October.

