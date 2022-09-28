Dr. Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, praised Google Career Certificates

Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, praised the change and told what he thought about it.

The prime minister voiced his approval of the digital education initiatives.

Google Career Certificates and 15,000 scholarships have been announced for young people in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Google has just released some fantastic news for Pakistani youngsters. Google Career Certificates and 15,000 scholarships have been announced by the biggest search engine company in the world. In this case, Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, praised the change and told what he thought about it. Before we move on, it’s important to note that Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Farhan Qureshi, passed along the message from the Pakistani President.

In his remarks, the prime minister voiced his approval of the digital education initiatives launched by Google and the Institute of Rural Management. He said that this project would help young people get into a number of growing digital fields. He also said that Information Technology could help cut down on unemployment.

In his remarks, the prime minister voiced his approval of the digital education initiatives launched by Google and the Institute of Rural Management. He said that this project would help young people get into a number of growing digital fields. He also said that Information Technology could help cut down on unemployment.

Women could play an even more significant role in bolstering the economy if they had access to these classes. Through courses, young people will be able to share their knowledge around the world. In the end, the President told young adults that they could advance their careers by taking Google classes.

Also Read President Dr. Arif Alvi underlined importance of farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme to safeguard farmers President Arif Alvi underlined the importance of a farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme....