Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Dr. Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, praised Google Career Certificates
Dr. Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, praised Google Career Certificates

Dr. Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, praised Google Career Certificates

Articles
Advertisement
Dr. Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, praised Google Career Certificates

Dr. Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, praised Google Career Certificates

Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, praised the change and told what he thought about it.
  • The prime minister voiced his approval of the digital education initiatives.
  • Google Career Certificates and 15,000 scholarships have been announced for young people in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Google has just released some fantastic news for Pakistani youngsters. Google Career Certificates and 15,000 scholarships have been announced by the biggest search engine company in the world. In this case, Pakistan’s President, Dr. Arif Alvi, praised the change and told what he thought about it. Before we move on, it’s important to note that Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Farhan Qureshi, passed along the message from the Pakistani President.

In his remarks, the prime minister voiced his approval of the digital education initiatives launched by Google and the Institute of Rural Management. He said that this project would help young people get into a number of growing digital fields. He also said that Information Technology could help cut down on unemployment.

In his remarks, the prime minister voiced his approval of the digital education initiatives launched by Google and the Institute of Rural Management. He said that this project would help young people get into a number of growing digital fields. He also said that Information Technology could help cut down on unemployment.

Women could play an even more significant role in bolstering the economy if they had access to these classes. Through courses, young people will be able to share their knowledge around the world. In the end, the President told young adults that they could advance their careers by taking Google classes.

Also Read

President Dr. Arif Alvi underlined importance of farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme to safeguard farmers
President Dr. Arif Alvi underlined importance of farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme to safeguard farmers

President Arif Alvi underlined the importance of a farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iphone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Iphone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo v23 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo v23 price in Pakistan and features
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan and specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story