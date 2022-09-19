Driver burned to death as Porsche Taycan EV catches fire.

A video of a Porsche EV catching fire went viral in China on September 14.

This is reportedly the third time in the past four months that a Porsche has caught fire.

The accidents have raised concerns about the security and safety of EVs in the nation.

Advertisement

A video of a Porsche EV catching fire went viral in China on September 14.

According to recent media accounts, the car was a Porsche Taycan EV that was being driven in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu’s southern city of Suzhou.

The Porsche Taycan in question was involved in a collision and quickly caught fire, according to numerous media sites.

According to reports, the car apparently crashed into a railing near a mall and caught fire.

The young driver, who was in his thirties, was trying to be saved by bystanders when the car door jammed and was unable to be opened from the outside, which ultimately resulted in his death.

Advertisement

After then, a video that depicts the people nearby the EV trying in vain to assist the driver as the car caught fire went viral on Chinese social media.

The accident’s precise origin and motivation remain a mystery.

This is reportedly the third time in the past four months that a Porsche has caught fire, with two of those Porsches being newly released electric vehicles.

A Porsche Panamera EV unexpectedly caught fire on August 12.

Before the entire car exploded, the driver and passengers noticed smoke coming from the driver’s seat, hurriedly came to a stop and jumped out.

Advertisement

Suzhou city saw a Porsche catch fire on its own on June 13th. Once more, the driver and passengers were fortunate to be able to flee before the car caught fire fully.

According to recently disclosed data from the National Emergency Management Department, 640 electric car fires occurred in the first quarter of 2022.

This result represented a 32% year-over-year rise. The increase rate was just 8.8% for cars with internal combustion engines, though.

The three vehicle fires and one fatality involving a Porsche in China have raised concerns about the security and safety of EVs in the country, which is now showing an uptick in vehicle fires.

Also Read Porsche all set to rival Tesla in int’l electric car market More than half the cars produced by Porsche will be electric by...