Dynamic Island is expected to appear on all iPhone 15 models

Apple showed off Dynamic Island at its Far Out event earlier this month.

The pill-shaped display will be added to regular iPhones in 2023, an analyst says.

It’s currently only available on the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 2014 Pro Max.

Ross Young, a well-known analyst in the display industry, says that Apple will add the new Dynamic Island to all of its iPhone 15 models next year.

Young said in a tweet that MacRumors saw on Sunday that he thought the pill-shaped Dynamic Island would be added to regular iPhones in 2023.

At the moment, it’s only on the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, not on the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

When Apple showed off the iPhone’s Dynamic Island at its Far Out event earlier this month, it got a lot of attention, most of it good.

Alex Blake of Digital Trends called it a “delightful surprise,” and said that it made him so happy that he felt “a little giddy.”

What’s it? Instead of leaving the cutout as a simple black space housing the front camera and Face ID sensors, Apple made it an integral part of the display, designing it to change shape when delivering useful information.

One app developer has already created a simple game based on Pong, the 1970s classic that launched the video game industry. Hit The Island is a new app.

Dynamic Island could come to Apple’s lower-priced phones next year, as the company likes to trickle down new features from its premium models.

Such a move would give its phones a more uniform look and help the company make the most of a popular iPhone design and feature.

Young believes Apple won’t add ProMotion to standard iPhones for at least a year due to supply chain issues.

ProMotion’s 120Hz refresh rate improves scrolling, responsiveness, and motion content. Apple added ProMotion to the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021.

