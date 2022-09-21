Advertisement
Elon Musk confronts US professor over emerald mine claim

  • Elon Musk calls Robert Reich an “idiot and a liar” for claiming that self-made millionaires are a myth.
  • Business tycoon is ranked as the richest person in the world by Forbes magazine’s latest list.
  • Claims his family owned an emerald mine have been in the news since 2018 or even before.
Business tycoon Elon Musk, who is now ranked as the richest person in the world, attacked an American professor on Wednesday for holding the belief that “self-made millionaires are a fantasy.”

Berkeley professor Robert Reich argues that the majority of the world’s wealthiest people actually belonged to the privileged class and had financial security when they began out in a video explanation of how people regarded to be “self-made billionaires” attained this status.

He gave other instances, including those of Bill Gates, whose mother “helped Microsoft get a deal with IBM,” and Jeff Bezos, whose parents provided a “quarter-million dollar investment” for his garage firm.

One of these instances was the claim made by a US professor that Elon Musk’s family “owned an emerald mine in Apartheid South Africa.”

Musk responded to the claim with a frank tweet, labelling Reich “an idiot and a liar.”

According to an Indian business journal, the story about his family owning an emerald mine has been in the news since 2018 or even before because another report made comparable claims.

Elon Musk looks to be on to something when he said in a tweet last year that “there’s no evidence whatsoever of an emerald mine” in response to such rumors.

