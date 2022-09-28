Elon Musk trolls NASA with Will Smith-Chris Rock photo.

NASA DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a far-off asteroid at hypersonic speed on Monday.

The image was used to troll NASA by Elon Musk on his Twitter account.

The image is related to Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia at the Oscars.

An image of Hollywood actor Will Smith slapping his coworker Chris Rock was used to troll the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) by the wealthy founder of Tesla.

Elon Musk did not give a caption, leaving that up to Twitter followers. Over 430,000 people have already liked it, and over 35,000 people have retweeted it.

The NASA DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a far-off asteroid at hypersonic speed on Monday in the first test of a planetary defense system meant to avert a potential catastrophic meteorite collision with Earth.

This was the subject of Musk’s tweet.

Ten months after DART was launched, a NASA live stream from the mission operations center outside of Washington, DC, captured humanity’s first attempt to change the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body.

After Rock made a joke at the Oscars equating his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has short hair, to GI Jane, Smith smacked the actor. It’s still unknown if Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith had alopecia.

