Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Elon Musk trolls NASA with Will Smith-Chris Rock photo
Elon Musk trolls NASA with Will Smith-Chris Rock photo

Elon Musk trolls NASA with Will Smith-Chris Rock photo

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk trolls NASA with Will Smith-Chris Rock photo

Elon Musk trolls NASA with Will Smith-Chris Rock photo.

Advertisement
  • NASA DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a far-off asteroid at hypersonic speed on Monday.
  • The image was used to troll NASA by Elon Musk on his Twitter account.
  • The image is related to Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia at the Oscars.
Advertisement

An image of Hollywood actor Will Smith slapping his coworker Chris Rock was used to troll the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) by the wealthy founder of Tesla.

Elon Musk did not give a caption, leaving that up to Twitter followers. Over 430,000 people have already liked it, and over 35,000 people have retweeted it.

The NASA DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a far-off asteroid at hypersonic speed on Monday in the first test of a planetary defense system meant to avert a potential catastrophic meteorite collision with Earth.

This was the subject of Musk’s tweet.

Ten months after DART was launched, a NASA live stream from the mission operations center outside of Washington, DC, captured humanity’s first attempt to change the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body.

After Rock made a joke at the Oscars equating his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has short hair, to GI Jane, Smith smacked the actor. It’s still unknown if Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith had alopecia.

 

Also Read

Elon Musk to activate Starlink in response to Blinken’s tweet
Elon Musk to activate Starlink in response to Blinken’s tweet

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk indicated on Friday that he will activate the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m Officially Unveiled with Dimensity 700 chip & Immersive Screen
Vivo Y35m Officially Unveiled with Dimensity 700 chip & Immersive Screen
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Here's how to use WhatsApp Self-Message Feature
Here's how to use WhatsApp Self-Message Feature
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story