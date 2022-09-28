Elon Musk’s private chats could hurt his legal struggle with Twitter

Elon Musk’s private messages could get him in trouble in his legal battle with Twitter.

Lawyers for both sides argued again in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

The fate of the deal, which is set for October 17, will be decided by a trial that will last five days.

Advertisement

The latest allegations suggest that Elon Musk and Twitter are at odds over Signal messaging. According to reports, Elon Musk’s private chats could get him in trouble again in his legal battle with Twitter. Lawyers for both sides argued again in Delaware’s Court of Chancery before a trial in October that will decide the deal’s fate.

Based on Musk’s usage of the secret messaging service Signal, the hearing lasted for over three hours. Lawyers for Twitter say that Elon has been hiding messages sent through the app. As proof, they show a screenshot of a conversation between Musk and the head of Musk’s family office, Jared Birchall.

Musk is making matters more difficult in his ongoing legal battle with Twitter. Twitter’s lawyers say they have a conversation about whether EU regulators will let Musk’s deal with Twitter go through. Also, after Musk and Birchall said they hadn’t used Signal to talk about the deal, they found a screenshot of the conversation. In reality, the message was set to be deleted automatically. Now, Twitter’s lawyers are asking Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick to punish Elon because of how his side handled his messages. During the hearing, Twitter’s lawyers said, “We do think that the time has come for the court to issue a severe sanction”

On the other hand, Musk’s attorneys said:

“There actually is no evidence that we destroyed evidence. Signal, you know, it sounds like it’s a nefarious device. In fact, Twitter executives have testified that a number of them actually use Signal messaging.”

It’s important to note that this is not the first time Twitter’s lawyers have used Musk’s private messages that they found during the legal discovery process. They just want to make sure that Musk sticks to the terms of the deal. The latest news says that McCormick is expected to make a decision in the next couple of days about Twitter’s request to punish Musk. The fate of the deal, which is set to happen on October 17, will be decided by a trial that will last five days.

Advertisement

Also Read Elon Musk demands to end SEC tweet pre-approval Elon Musk is suing the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over...