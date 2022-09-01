Esports fans should buy Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is the world’s first OLED gaming monitor.

It can generate Quad HD quality (3330 x 1440 pixels) at 175 Hz, making it one of the fastest monitors available.

The G8 is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Certified for more accurate colour and shadow contrast.

Advertisement

Samsung unveiled its first OLED gaming monitor. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is a feature-packed TV.

The G8’s 0.1ms response time is 1/10th that of some of the greatest gaming monitors. The ultra-thin design and high-quality display make this one of the greatest ultrawide monitors.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is a 34-inch monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a thickness of 3.9mm (0.15 inches). It’s 1800R curved for enhanced immersion.

The G8 display can generate Quad HD quality (3330 x 1440 pixels) at 175 Hz, making it one of the fastest monitors available.

This display strikes the perfect balance between how well it works for esports and how beautiful it looks with OLED, so esports players can enjoy both.

Quantum Dot Technology

Advertisement

Quantum Dot Technology ensures colours don’t wash out at high brightness. Samsung argues that OLED monitors lose image quality when the brightness is increased, compromising colour.

It claims OLEDs lose efficacy over time and become “susceptible to burn-in, or ghost images.”

Quantum Dot Technology uses nanoparticles on every pixel to preserve bright, vivid colours and reduce burn-in. The G8 can duplicate 99.3% of the DCI-P3 (Digital Cinema Initiatives-Protocol 3) colour space, a Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers image standard. The monitor displays 99.3% of the colour spectrum.

The G8 is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Certified, a relatively new standard that came out in 2021 to assure more accurate colour and shadow contrast.

AMC FreeSync Premium offers smooth gameplay without graphics card lag or screen tearing.

Gaming features

Advertisement

Beyond the fast response rate, there are gamer-centric features. The G8’s user interface has many media hubs.

Samsung’s Smart Hub gives access to streaming sites like Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Samsung TV Plus. There is also an IoT (internet of things) hub that allows users to monitor any device directly connected to the G8.

The Gaming Hub gives direct access to video game streaming services like NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and Google Stadia if you have it.

We asked Samsung how IoT devices might connect. Is the G8 Bluetooth-enabled? What other services besides Netflix are supported? If Samsung responds, we’ll update.

Hardware additions complete the gameplay features. For a more immersive experience, Samsung introduced CoreSync and CoreLighting Plus RGB lights.

Micro HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, and USB-C interfaces are available. The capabilities of a 5W stereo speaker are unknown.

Advertisement

Samsung expects a global debut in Q4 2022, although the price and release date are unknown.

It could launch in October, but that’s definitely wishful thinking. We can’t wait to have one of these fantastic monitors.

A G8 monitor will be pricey. Check out our best cheap gaming monitor offers page for today’s greatest prices.

Also Read Google fires employee for opposing $1 billion Israeli project Ariel Koren was forced to resign after she objected to a $1...