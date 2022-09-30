Advertisement
Facebook new option restricts posts to subscribers only

Man finds Facebook ‘spying’ creepy by showing ads for items he discussed

  • Facebook is trying out a new feature that could make it harder for people to see posts made by their creators.
  • This stops people from seeing that post for a set amount of time.
  • So, this way, only people who are subscribers will be able to see the post, while everyone else won’t be able to.
Facebook is trying out a new feature that could make it harder for people to see posts made by their creators. So, this way, only people who are subscribers will be able to see the post, while everyone else won’t be able to.

We think this feature is pretty cool, but we’ve heard that it only works for the first few hours after a post goes live. This could take as little as one day or as long as a week.

Matt Navarra, a social media expert, put up and shared an example of the feature (through Jonah Manzano).

He showed how, by clicking on the toggle option, some users could get early access to a feature that is only available to subscribers.

Take a look:

Facebook subscribers only posts

This stops people from seeing that post for a set amount of time.

You’ll need a few subscribers, but it could be useful. Meta wants to boost its creators’ popularity.

This is so more people will post across more applications frequently and keep followers coming back for more.

Instagram says marketing creators is a primary priority and plans to add AI-recommended posts to users’ feeds. This will give rising app talent more exposure.

Facebook is adding a number of tools for its creators, including page updates and ad alerts that support fellow creators, help top fans, and more.

Meta is exploring a superior solution that allows authors to share posts only with top fans and app subscribers. So, it’s comparable to the new ‘new subscriber’ option.

We can understand how restricting posts for a short time can improve this feature, boosting subscribers’ value. It would also boost interest.

Imagine a visitor to your profile seeing a subscriber-only post. They can’t see it when they try to see it.

It adds value and shows subscribers their loyalty is appreciated.

Who knows, more people may donate to see your updates. It’s all about how excellent or engaging the post is and whether or not the viewer is willing to pay extra.

