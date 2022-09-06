Famous ‘wow grape’ meme offered as NFT to aid flood victims.

Sehar Kamran’s “wow grape” meme is to be auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

In response to Pakistan’s devastating rain-related floods, former PPP senator Sehar Kamran, who gained notoriety for her “wow grape” meme, has chosen to offer it as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

The share made from the meme, according to Sehar, a former school administrator, would be given to those devastated by the floods.

The meme first became popular in 2020 and came from a Pakistani school in Saudi Arabia.

It gained enormous popularity after a video of Kamran, who was the principal of the school at the time, hearing vows from her kids during a celebration at the school, went viral.

In response to the many commitments from pupils, the principal said, “Wow, great.”

However, many online users mistook this for “wow, grape” and it subsequently served as a model for numerous social media memes for a considerable amount of time.

The NFT will be put up for auction on September 30 by Foundation, a digital art market.

Over 33 million people in the South Asian nation were devastated by the floods, which also claimed over 1,100 lives.

