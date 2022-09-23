FIFA data analysis app launched for World Cup players.

FIFA has created a specially designed app to give footballers from all 32 teams access to analysis and statistics.

Fans may anticipate a rush of statistics and match footage on social media when the World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov. 20.

FIFA is expecting that this flurry will include information and material from a new player app.

FIFA announced on Friday that all participants in the finals will have access to their performance data on a specially designed app the organization has created to give footballers from all 32 teams access to analysis and statistics.

Through the players’ organization FIFPRO, the app was developed in response to player comments. The data will be synced with a video of the action to enable speedy assessment of crucial moments.

While players with the biggest clubs and national teams, who employ teams of analysts, have easy access to such data and metrics, the app will ensure that squads with less funding also have access.

The application will incorporate feedback from FIFA’s performance analysts as well as monitoring information and physical performance measures including distance traveled, sprint times, and location heat maps.

Along with stats and data, players will also receive photos from the games that they may post on social media.

FIFA Director of Football Technology & Innovation Johannes Holzmueller said, “This player-centric development is based on direct feedback from the players and is another great example of how FIFA is using technology to the best of its potential by enhancing the football experience for the key actors on the pitch.”

According to Simon Colosimo, the deputy general secretary of FIFPRO, players have requested easier access to their performance information.

“The FIFA Player App, which will enable personal data rights and give players at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar a new resource, is a successful outcome,” he added.

