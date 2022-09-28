Advertisement
  Fiido X electric bike with improvised display launched globally
Fiido X electric bike with improvised display launched globally.

  • Fiido is a leader in e-bike crowdfunding campaigns.
  • Fiido raised over $1.5 million on Kickstarter last year for the first-generation Fiido X.
  • The company will shortly announce the specifications.
The Fiido X electric bike will soon be available in a new edition with improved capabilities and significant updates.

Updated security measures, a new zero-power mode (PAS-0), and a new handlebar with an improved display are all included with the Fiido X (2022) electric bicycle.

An increasing number of stunning e-bikes will now include the new flagship model.

Fiido is a leader in e-bike crowdfunding campaigns and raised over $1.5 million on Kickstarter last year for the first-generation Fiido X.

Like its predecessor, the Fiido X (2022) has a simple appearance. It has a frame made of magnesium alloy with a torque sensor, but with a number of significant and obvious improvements.

It utilizes a Seatpost integrated design for the battery and keeps the 417.6 Wh pack from the 2021 model.

The upgraded keypad-based security architecture from Fildo is used by the new e-bike.

For a better riding experience and greater mobility, the saddle, handlebars, and folding mechanism have also been improved.

A more advanced trip computer with an odometer and the ability to switch between mph and km/h speed configurations will be included with the Fiido X (2022).

The new Fiido X e-bike has undergone a few more modifications, but many of its technical details are still under wraps.

The new e-bike’s pricing and release date have not been disclosed by the manufacturer.

For comparison, the 350W/110km model is offered in several markets for between $1,799 and $1,999. However, it is anticipated that Fiido will shortly announce the Fiido X (2022) specifications.

 

